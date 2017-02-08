News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hindus urge soon opening Louvre Abu Dhabi to procure more Hindu artifacts
Welcoming the reported presence of 10th century Dancing Shiva statue in its permanent collection and a video posted on its website titled "The Cosmic Dance" showing various moves of dancing Lord Shiva; Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, called it a step in the positive direction.
But Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, stressed the need to acquire more Hindu artifacts if LAD wanted to portray itself a world-class museum and prove its claims of a "Universal Museum" representing all regions and its intention of showcasing it as a "place of discovery, exchange and education".
Art had a long and rich tradition in Hinduism and ancient Sanskrit literature talked about religious paintings of deities on wood or cloth, Rajan Zed said and added that LAD needed to share the rich Hindu art heritage with the rest of the world to demonstrate its "global vision".
Construction of LAD, designed by renowned architect Jean Nouvel, and which is described as a "calm and complex place" and "museum city on the sea", is said to be in its final stages. When functional, it will reportedly display Leonardo da Vinci's "La Belle Ferronnière"
Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about one billion adherents and moksh (liberation)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse