Plantation Shutters' Designer Range - Sam Lurie Colour Collection
Since 2000, Plantation Shutters® has cemented a reputation for quality shutters that add both investment and aesthetic value to your home, providing stylish security and privacy. These industry leading elegant adjustable louvre window and door shutters and dividers are customizable, passionately produced to the highest standards, and delivered within a 21 working day order-to-installation turnaround. Not being content to have established themselves as a champion of quality, Plantation Shutters® has endeavoured to stay at the cutting-edge, by delivering on-trend and updated styles that offer its customers solutions that enhance their living environments.
Taking this convergence of utility and style further still, and maintaining its position as an innovative industry pioneer, Plantation Shutters® has just announced an all-new collection of exciting colour options available in both the timber and aluminium security ranges. One of a very few products of its kind and quality, the wide variety of shades sets it apart for the level of customization it allows, beyond an already impressive offering of personal specification and service.
With a longstanding legacy of collaborating with architects and designers to produce a premium product and to differentiate themselves from others in its field, Plantation Shutters® looked to interior designer and consultant Sam Lurie from Sprout Design, to help create their first Designer Colour Range – 21 contemporary but classic shades that will be available in both the timber and aluminium security options.
Sam's experience in property development and retail merchandising, over and above her role as an interior designer, made her uniquely suited to understanding what homeowners want. This, along with other exciting and challenging ad hoc projects, like a current concept for the design of a 85-room luxury hotel development and residential apartment building, gives her a comprehensive insight into what's in demand and current for both the hospitality and homeowner market.
For this collection she's worked from an architectural positioning, developing a stunning neutral and versatile palette that will deliver across a broad range of building and interior styles. From soothing neutrals like Silver Lining or Overcast, and punchier, more mineral tones like Black Olive and Shark, to rich bold shades like Aegean Blue, these 21 sophisticated colours offer a widely nuanced range of options with which to define your home's aesthetic and atmosphere.
For a personal quotation, info@plantation.co.za or visit www.plantation.co.za.
