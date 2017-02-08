Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market worth 2.35 Billion USD by 2020

The scope of this report covers the industrial cooking fire protection systems market for the food manufacturing sector on the basis of product, service, and geographical region.

-- The report "Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market for Food Manufacturing by Product (Fire Detection Systems (Flame, Smoke, Heat), Fire Management Systems), Service, Geography - Global Forecast to 2020", The industrial cooking fire protection systems market for the food manufacturing sector was valued at USD 1.74 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 2.35 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period."Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market for Food Manufacturing - Global Forecast to 2020"The growth of the market is propelled by the technological enhancements and innovations in cooking equipment & techniques. The market is further driven by factors such as susceptibility of industrial kitchens to fire accidents due to increased rate of adoption of high-energy cooking equipment, and stringent regulatory norms possessed by various government agencies and associations for the prevention of fire accidents in industrial cooking areas.The water mist suppression system is expected to lead the current fire extinguishing system market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2020. This is mainly due to the fact these systems can effectively suppress fires within the cooking area and exhibit high cooling effect. The CO2 suppression system is largely unsuccessful as it does not provide significant cooling of the oil or fryer metalwork, which may lead to re-ignition of fire.In the fire detection systems market for industrial cooking focused on food manufacturing sector, flame detectors held the highest market share in 2015, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2020. Dual UV/IR flame detectors leads the flame detectors market and is expected to grow at the highest growth rate. Dual UV/ IR flame detectors are designed specifically for industries which are prone to emissions of hydrocarbon and organic materials through fire and are mostly seen in manufacturing industries such as food processing plants.North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the industrial cooking fire protection systems market focused on food manufacturing between 2016 and 2020. APAC is one of the potential markets for industrial cooking fire protection systems globally and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period with the increasing technological advancements and innovations in cooking equipment and techniques.The major players in the industrial cooking fire protection systems market focused on food manufacturing include Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Tyco International Plc (Ireland), and United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), among others.MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.Markets and Markets701 Pike StreetSuite 2175, Seattle,WA 98101, United StatesTel : 1-888-600-6441sales@marketsandmarkets.com