Chameleoni- Efficient And Economical Recruitment Software For Contract,Temp,& Permanent Recruiter
The parent company of Chameleoni, Remedy HCMS Ltd, which runs the Chameleon-I, takes confidentially of its clients' data very seriously. It ensures that the clients can be at peace knowing their recruitment data is safe always. The software is designed in such a way that it can perform as a standalone product, and can be a fully integrated solution for the recruitment business, and recruitment companies can choose the features, modules and other associated services as per their will and can pay as per usage. The best part about the Chameleon-i is the transparency it maintains in its operations to ensure customers get what they see. As a part of this endeavour, the software is available for a 30 day free trial that includes access to all its features. Clients can integrate the recruitment software on a temporary basis with their recruitment business, and see the positive difference it makes for their business before deciding to purchase it.
The software is run and owned by one of the famous names in the human resource software solutions business, Remedy Human Capital Management Solutions. The popularity of the software can be imagined by the fact that it is already used as the key recruitment software by over 6,000 clients across the globe. The company takes customer support seriously and have a dedicated customer support, available to the customers round the clock.
Chameleoni helps the recruitment businesses to adapt to the changing dynamics in the business of recruitment, and grow consistently at the same time. The software is cloud based and has futuristic, comprehensive and flexible features that help in enhancing recruiting business's scalability, flexibility and productivity.
