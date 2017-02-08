 
News By Tag
* Online Recruiting System
* Online Recruitment System
* Recruiting Agency Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Guildford
  Surrey
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Chameleoni- Efficient And Economical Recruitment Software For Contract,Temp,& Permanent Recruiter

 
 
chameleon-i-logo
chameleon-i-logo
 
GUILDFORD, England - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Chameleoni is a cloud based online recruiting system that is developed and structured to align with the requirements of modern day recruitment agencies, irrespective of their size. Since the software is scalable and economical at the same time, it is a perfect fit for recruitment agencies of all ages. Most of the recruitment agencies struggle to manage their data and accuracy in the data. However, Chameleoni provides an easy to maintain database management system, which helps in not only managing the data in an organized fashion, but also provides easy access to the data remotely from across the globe because of its cloud based attribute. The software is fully backed up and regularly updated, ensuring that the client's data is safe and secure at all times.

The parent company of Chameleoni, Remedy HCMS Ltd, which runs the Chameleon-I, takes confidentially of its clients' data very seriously. It ensures that the clients can be at peace knowing their recruitment data is safe always. The software is designed in such a way that it can perform as a standalone product, and can be a fully integrated solution for the recruitment business, and recruitment companies can choose the features, modules and other associated services as per their will and can pay as per usage. The best part about the Chameleon-i is the transparency it maintains in its operations to ensure customers get what they see. As a part of this endeavour, the software is available for a 30 day free trial that includes access to all its features. Clients can integrate the recruitment software on a temporary basis with their recruitment business, and see the positive difference it makes for their business before deciding to purchase it.

The software is run and owned by one of the famous names in the human resource software solutions business, Remedy Human Capital Management Solutions. The popularity of the software can be imagined by the fact that it is already used as the key recruitment software by over 6,000 clients across the globe. The company takes customer support seriously and have a dedicated customer support, available to the customers round the clock.

About

Chameleoni helps the recruitment businesses to adapt to the changing dynamics in the business of recruitment, and grow consistently at the same time. The software is cloud based and has futuristic, comprehensive and flexible features that help in enhancing recruiting business's scalability, flexibility and productivity.

Contact the company by calling at +44(0) 1483 600 370 or visit https://www.chameleoni.com/ for more details.

Contact
Chameleon-i
David Egan
***@chameleoni.com
End
Source:
Email:***@chameleoni.com
Tags:Online Recruiting System, Online Recruitment System, Recruiting Agency Software
Industry:Software
Location:Guildford - Surrey - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chameleon-i News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share