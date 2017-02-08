Country(s)
SANOXY Launches FAST, PORTABLE, HIGH PERFORMANCE New Industrial ATM Kiosk 4G LTE Router for Verizon 4G Internet Service
"ATM Kiosk 4G LTE Router" combines Industrial quality technology with user-friendly interface for a portable and stable internet connection.
Its built-in 4G LTE Modem and Ethernet connection availability reduces the time and cost of setting up ATMs by eliminating landline installation costs, reducing maintenance requirements, generating reliable M2M connections, supporting data-rich applications, and terminating ATM downtime. Its usage, however, is not only limited to ATMs but is suitable for any machine uses Ethernet port in any sector requiring a compact portable internet router.
The privacy and security Sanoxy ATM Kiosk Router ensures is one of its most important qualities. The use of this independent Ethernet port is an ideal alternative for government employees and business personal requiring a secure online presence without WiFi. This is also applicable for live surveillance cameras, videos, alarm security systems, and smart homes in need of consistent feedback and continuous internet connection.
The Sanoxy ATM Kiosk Router is also an efficient and practical option for the military. In an age of technology, it is crucial to equip digitally-armed soldiers with trustworthy internet systems. Regardless of the platform, weapon, or technological device used, 4G LTE connected Ethernet is a key component of communication. Sanoxy ATM Router's ability to provide an Ethernet port makes it a versatile and vital gadget to possess in every terrain. The Sanoxy Portable ATM Router is suitable for all machines and devices (including medical, military, educational, security, POS, manufacturing, education, government and transportation)
Key Features of SANOXY ATM Kiosk Router:
•5 Built in Ports (USB Port/Ethernet Port/Micro USB Port/Standard Sim Card Slot/Micro SD Slot)
•Portable Charger (5200 mAh power bank) provides continues Internet connection during ATM machine re-start process.
•External Antenna option for better connectivity when there is low signal.
•No Need for 3G/4G Modem. It works with Verizon SIM card. (Monthly Internet SIM card service cost is as low as $12.99 per month)
Availability and Price:
SANOXY ATM Router is available in January 2017 from major retailers such as Amazon, Jet.com, Walmart and Sanoxy.com. The Sanoxy 4G LTE Industrial ATM Kiosk Router is for sale with an introductory price starting from $79
About Sanoxy:
