Nexus Radio Announces The Nexus Lounge During Miami Music Week 2017

-- Award winning internet broadcaster Nexus Radio (http://nexusradio.fm)will return to South Beach during the annual Miami Music Week and Winter Music Conference. Nexus will be converting the Luxurious French bistro The Bagatelle, into a pop-up "Nexus Lounge" from noon until 7pm on Thursday, March 23rd.The Nexus Lounge will feature an array of performances by recording artists and DJ's, entertaining to a mixed crowd of industry and public guests. Dubbed as one of the few events to focus on a collection of vocal and DJ artists.Nexus Radio is also announcing that it is once again teaming up with the premier trance channel Ascendance Radio, and other media members to conduct live onsite interviews in our Artist lounge set in front of the venue.About Nexus RadioNexus Radio (http://nexusradio.fm)is a leading specialty internet broadcaster and portal re-defining the meaning of internet radio. Primarily focused on dance music and pop remixes, Nexus also operates a dedicated online television channel focused on interviews and music video mixes. The station was originally founded in 2003 under a different name. On June 1st, 2015 the station re-launched as Nexus Radio, the future of dance.