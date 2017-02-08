News By Tag
Nexus Radio Announces The Nexus Lounge During Miami Music Week 2017
The Nexus Lounge will feature an array of performances by recording artists and DJ's, entertaining to a mixed crowd of industry and public guests. Dubbed as one of the few events to focus on a collection of vocal and DJ artists.
Nexus Radio is also announcing that it is once again teaming up with the premier trance channel Ascendance Radio, and other media members to conduct live onsite interviews in our Artist lounge set in front of the venue.
About Nexus Radio
Nexus Radio (http://nexusradio.fm)
Contact
Gregory Schweitzer
***@nexusradio.fm
End
