Global Uterine Fibroids Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2025) – Koncept Analytics

The global uterine fibroids drugs market is expected to experience robust growth post the launch of therapeutic drugs, primarily due to increasing patient base, rise in female population, and increasing healthcare expenditure.
 
 
DELHI, India - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Fibroids are tumors surrounded in capsules attached to the wall of the womb. Fibroids development in uterine is ostensibly a result of age, family history, ethnic origin, obesity and bad eating habits. The major reason why these tumors develop is still not known and requires extensive research.

Uterine fibroids are broadly classified under four categories namely; Subserosal Fibroids, Intramural Fibroids, Submucosal fibroid, Pedunculated submucosal. It is very common for a woman to develop multiple fibroids with symptoms like excessive menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain and pressure, loss of bladder control along with anemia, pain in the back of the legs, and pain during sexual intercourse.

The global uterine market has no direct indication approved drug. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues (GnRHa) agents are used to reduce size of tumor, reduce blood loss to correct anemia. With launch of two potential drug candidates' Relugolix and Elagolix; the market will experience robust growth with higher penetration rate to treat women with this disease. The US will promulgate the introduction of these drugs and will be the largest market for uterine fibroids.

The major trends of the market includes development of new drugs, increase in demand for minimal invasive surgeries, and expansion of new technologies. However, the market will be hindered by tough regulatory warnings and high R&D costs.

The research report, "Global Uterine Fibroids Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2025)" by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the market performance at present and future outlook of the global and regional market.

List of Charts

Types and Location of Uterine Fibroids
Potential Phase III Drug Candidates
Global Uterine Fibroids Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value (2016-2025)
Global Uterine Fibroids Therapeutics Market Forecast by Region (2025)
Global Uterine Fibroids Therapeutics Market Forecast by Drugs (2021)
Global Uterine Fibroids Therapeutics Market Forecast by Drugs (2025)
Global Lupron Market Forecast by Value (2016-2025)
Global Elagolix Market Forecast by Value (2019-2025)
Global Relugolix Market Forecast by Value (2021-2025)
The US Uterine Fibroids Therapeutics Market by Value (2016-2025)
The US Uterine Fibroid Therapeutics Market by Drugs (2021)
The US Uterine Fibroid Therapeutics Market by Drugs (2025)
The US Lupron Market Forecast by Value (2016-2025)
The US Elagolix Market Forecast by Value (2019-2025)
The US Relugolix Market Forecast by Value (2021-2025)
Europe's Uterine Fibroids Market Forecast by Value (2016-2025)
Europe's Uterine Fibroids Market Forecast by Drugs (2025)
Europe's Lupron Market Forecast by Value (2016-2025)
Europe's Elagolix Market Forecast by Value (2023-2025)
Europe's Relugolix Market Forecast by Value (2022-2025)
Global Female Population (2012-2016)
Global Spending on Medicines (2010-2020E)
Total Spending on Medicines in the US (2012-2016)
Global Healthcare Expenditure (2012-2016)
Abbvie Revenue Share by Pharmaceutical Products (2015)
Abbvie Revenue and Net Income (2012-2015)
Abbvie Research and Development Expenditure (2015)
AstraZeneca Revenue by Segment (2015)
AstraZeneca's Revenue (2012-2015)
Neurocrine Biosciences Revenue and Net Loss (2011-2015)

List of Tables

Major Drugs for Uterine Fibroids in their Development Phases (2016)
Market Cap & Revenue Comparison by Major Players (2016)
AstraZeneca's Approvals and Upcoming Drugs (2015)
Clinical Pipeline of Neurocrine Biosciences (2016)
Myovant Sciences Ltd. Product Pipeline (2016)

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/global-ute...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

Vikas Gupta
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Source:Koncept Analytics
Email:***@konceptanalytics.com
Posted By:***@konceptanalytics.com Email Verified
