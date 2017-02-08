News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jimmy's Famous American Tavern Opens Santa Monica Location
Jimmy's Famous American Tavern (JFAT) announces the opening of their 5th location in Santa Monica off Ocean Avenue by the world famous Third Street Promenade and iconic Santa Monica Pier.
A special grand opening event in partnership with Angeleno Magazine has been announced for Thursday, March 2nd at JFAT's new Santa Monica location (1733 Ocean Ave). A ribbon cutting by the mayor will be at 5:30pm, followed by a RSVP only grand opening party from 6-9pm. Guests of the RSVP event will have access to hors d'oeuvres, champagne and JFAT mixologist created cocktails. During normal business hours on 3/2, JFAT will also be offering 50% off all food items.
The 220 capacity restaurant is located off Ocean Avenue in one of Santa Monica's most popular live/work environments, with easy access to transportation, retail establishments and entertainment. JFAT wanted to nestle themselves within the local community, and be a hub for social gatherings of all types. The location boasts a dimly lit, Americana type decor with a full bar and the largest covered patio on Ocean Avenue.
Jimmy's Famous American Tavern (JFAT) has a carefully curated menu of proprietary ground New York sirloin burgers, classic sandwiches, grilled flatbreads, soups, salads, steaks, seafood, and distinctive shareables, made with only the freshest ingredients. Customer favorites include their buttermilk fried chicken, pear flatbread, cowboy burger, santa fe grilled caesar salad and appetizers like the barbecue buffalo meatballs and Ahi, papaya and avocado poke. JFAT serves lunch, dinner, weekday happy hour specials, desserts, mixologist curated cocktails, to-go menus and a popular weekend brunch which is held on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 am-3pm.
Since opening their first San Diego location opened in 2010, Jimmy's Famous American Tavern has carefully expanded to 5 locations around the Southern California area.
For grand opening RSVP information please email – Bob@BobBradley.info
Santa Monica Location:
1733 Ocean Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
424-292-5222
Hours and menu available online - http://j-fat.com/
To request an interview or tasting with the JFAT founders please contact:
Bob Bradley
714-321-1471
bob@bobbradley.info
About Jimmy's Famous American Tavern:
"The idea for Jimmy's Famous American Tavern, or JFAT, grew out of the early tavern tradition that was popular in Renaissance England and later in New England states. The core of the concept is still based on the original tradition of a social gathering place, but with a modern day interpretation of our American comfort food. We're very much looking forward to introducing ourselves to the greater Santa Monica neighborhood."
In a country so rich in differing food traditions our approach is in a creative take on American regional classics. Our menu features popular regional dishes from around the country but approaches them from an 'Artisanal' point of view. Twenty years ago, it would have been a tough task to build a collection of American artisan foods. Today, there's such a bounty it has become difficult to narrow down the myriad options. "Artisanal Cooking" refers to food that is freshly prepared, hand crafted, in small batches, using high quality ingredients, and employing traditional methods. It reflects a devotion to detail and a reverence for the freshest ingredients, simple presentations, and an inspired blend of tradition and creativity. Everything begins with only the best ingredients prepared from scratch daily. With every dish we've tried to stick to the basics; simply prepared with the highest quality ingredients available and delivered with bold and flavors.
From our half-pound Jimmy Burger, with Applewood Bacon and Jalapeno Jelly to the Buttermilk Beer Batter Onion Rings with house made Chipotle Ketchup, you'll find our creative reinterpretations of some of your favorite childhood meals.
Learn more - http://j-fat.com/
Contact
Bob Bradley / Jimmy's Famous American Tavern
***@bobbradley.info
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse