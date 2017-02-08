 
Industry News





Pastor Mary Rieves Launches New Book

Tampa Pastor and Recording artist, Mary Rieves will host a book launch event and live taping about the purpose and inspiration behind her book. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Let's Talk Studios, located at 13797 N. Nebraska Ave. Tampa, FL.
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Tampa Pastor, Mary Rieves to launch her first inspirational book, "Loving Myself Back to Health".

Tampa Pastor and Recording artist, Mary Rieves will host a book launch event and live taping about the purpose and inspiration behind her book. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Let's Talk Studios, located at 13797 N. Nebraska Ave. Tampa, FL from 2 pm – 6 pm.

Rieves, a native of Blytheville, Arkansas, is the co-pastor of Kingdom of God International Church (KOGIC) of Brandon, FL.  She was inspired to write her book based on her near death experience and the immediate aftermath.

The book focuses on Rieves, who is so focused on her career and success in ministry that she neglects to manage the most important facets in her life. This critical mistake costs her dearly and she pays a price that she cannot afford to bear alone. The details of the event  and the change that follows are presented in a way that is both inspirational and cautionary.

Pastor Mary Rieves will also promote her new book through her upcoming television ministry in the Tampa Bay.  Pastor Rieves is no stranger to the world of media as she has had the opportunity to sing and appear on The Word Network, TBN Broadcasting, Streaming Faith Broadcasting, and The Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel Show.  Mary has been blessed to travel internationally singing and preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ at many great events and conferences. She believes that the launch of her book is one of her greatest accomplishments to date.

For more information:

The Madizon Jones Group: 813.618.7526 or info@madizonjonesgroup.com.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mary-rieves-us-book-tour-mee...

Madizon Jones Group
***@madizonjonesgroup.com
Source:Madizon Jones Group
Email:***@madizonjonesgroup.com Email Verified
