Ameca Cooley, CEO of Fast Pace Financial Inc. Announces Rebranded Company Name
Chicago Finance CEO Ameca Cooley rebrands company name Fast Pace Financial, Inc.
"Fast Pace Financial Inc. provides wholesale credit card processing, Business loans, Rehab loans, Mortgage loans, Bridge Capital, Business consulting, credit card services, and tax prepartion services. With our 20 years of experience we help our clients to create their business financial plan to begin a new business or expand their existing business." - Ameca Cooley CEO of Fast Pay Financial, Inc.
Business Consultations & Contact Information is available as follows: To schedule a free 30 min consultation at office number: 1 (800) 515-1044 or email: info@fastpacefinancialinc.com
About Finance Expert Ameca Cooley...
Ms. Ameca (Amy) Cooley was raised by her grandparents who were multiple business owners and operators, inspiring her to follow that career path. Unlike most families her family never asked her what kind of job she wanted, but rather, what kind of business she would start.
Her financial service industry experience began at 19 years old, selling life and health insurance over the phone. By 2011 Ameca was providing businesses in the UK and USA with marketing and website services. Two years later she added credit card processing sales to her service offerings.
"In 2015 I went to visit a friend to get a mortgage, but instead of getting a mortgage I began Fast Pace Financial Inc. Fast Pace Financial Inc. is a one stop shop for Financial services. God had me combine all my years in financial services under one umbrella company."
Cooley's company Fast Pace Financial Inc. provides business loans, bridge capital, rehab loans, personal loans, wholesale credit card processing, and mortgage loans; offering her clients complimentary financial consultations to ensure they are building wealth and poverty-prevention awareness.
Cooley's Fast Pace Financial Inc. mission statement is: "Utilizing the Power God has given us to get wealth for Building the Kingdom of God through the marketplace and taking back the land." - Deuteronomy 8:18, Matthew 25:14-30
Learn more about Ameca Cooley and her business Fast Pace Financial, Inc. at http://fastpacefinancialinc.com.
Follow her PR News at https://beneficience.com/?
MEDIA BOOKING: Ameca Cooley is available for author events, speaking enagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews et als.
Cooley's media contact information and official publicist of record (Beneficience.com - Prolific Personage PR is published below at eMail:
desk@Beneficience.com
Media Contact:
Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
Contact
Ameca Cooley, CEO
Fast Pace Financial Inc.
18005151044
***@fastpacefinancialinc.com
