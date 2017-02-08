United® Real Estate Introduces Eight New Franchises to the Network

DALLAS
- Feb. 14, 2017
- PRLog
-- United®
Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate and franchise organization, welcomes eight new offices to its growing national network. The United model provides owners with territory rights and a full-service competitive solution to all real estate agents with the latest training, marketing, technology and access to a national referral network.
The following have affiliated with United Real Estate in their respected markets:United Real Estate – Strive 212 –
Located in Reading, PA and owned by Frank Ramos and Jen Dinatally.United Real Estate – Louisville –
Located in Elizabethtown, KY and owned by Bonnie Mays.United Real Estate – Horizon –
Located in Front Royal and Warrenton, VA and owned by Loni Colvin.United Real Estate – Prestige Denver –
Located in Denver, CO and owned by Janelle Karas and Bryan Messick.United Real Estate – Florence –
Located in Florence, SC and owned by Winston Velpula.United Real Estate – Pacific States–
Located in Downey, CA and owned by Raul Pelayo.United Real Estate – Professionals –
Located in Anaheim, CA and owned by Rita Rodriguez.United Real Estate – Solutions –
Located in Knoxville, TN and owned by Lisa Peel.
"United Real Estate continues to execute on its aggressive growth plan and is pleased to welcome the addition of eight extremely qualified new franchises,"
said Peter Giese, President of United Real Estate. "Each new office brings years of experience that transfers directly to the buyers and sellers they serve. The new territories are an opportunity to offer agents 100-percent commission backed by broker support and 24/7 online training. United is expanding quickly across the nation and shows no signs of slowing down. Brokers and agents are finding tremendous success with the freedom to run their business on their time and keep all of their hard-earned commissions."
To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com
or call 888-960-0606.A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/
) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner"
in the real estate industry in the 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential"
in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 50 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.