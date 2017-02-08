Tabitha Rainey, Founding and Managing Partner, Garcia Rainey Blank & Bowerbank LLP to Speak at TKG

News By Tag
Tabitha Rainey, Founding and Managing Partner, Garcia Rainey Blank & Bowerbank LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Best Practice in Negotiating Software Contracts: Critical Considerations for Your Firm Explored! LIVE Webcast
About Tabitha Rainey
Ms. Rainey has been a general business lawyer, specializing in joint ventures, contracts and technology development for over 12 years. She has represented a broad range of clients including manufacturers and distributors of consumer products such as cosmetics, fitness equipment and supplements, toys and games, pet products and electronics;
In the past several years Ms. Rainey has broadened her expertise in international business by serving in the role of outside general counsel for middle market corporations whose operations span the globe. In this role, Ms. Rainey manages all legal needs for the business, including coordinating with counsel she selects and engages in Asia and Europe, advising the executives and directors regarding compliance issues, handling all legal contracts required by the business (such as nondisclosure agreements, supply and manufacturing agreements, warranties and disclaimers, indemnification and settlement agreements as well as technology development and licensing agreements), providing general guidance in connection with pre-litigation disputes and, if litigation ensues, overseeing litigation counsel throughout proceedings.
AboutGarcia Rainey Blank & Bowerbank LLP
Certified by Supplier Clearinghouse as a women-owned law firm, Garcia Rainey Blank & Bowerbank (GRBB) was proudly founded in January 2013 by partners Norma García Guillén and Tabitha Rainey. GRBB is a full-service law firm comprised of 6 Partners and 6 Of Counsel who work tirelessly in a range of practice areas, including litigation, business transactions, sports law, labor and employment, family law and estate planning. The litigation team handles mediation, arbitration and complex cases in both federal and state court. The transactional team represents middle market and large corporations in a wide array of industries such as cosmetics, fitness equipment and supplements, restaurants, real estate and technology development. Throughout it all, the firm remains committed to diversity and unparalleled representation of its clients.
Event Synopsis:
As software strongly persists in being an integral tool to improve business functions, securing and negotiating software contracts has never been this crucial for companies of all sizes. Since several factors can affect the performance of the software, companies can optimize costs and mitigate risks by effectively negotiating their software contracts. It is also important for companies to keep themselves abreast with the recent trends and to have a clear understanding of the common pitfalls involved when negotiating software contracts to avoid serious legal consequences.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help the audience understand the important aspects and Best Practices in Negotiating Software Contracts. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the latest trends and critical issues with regards to this significant topic. Speakers will also offer best strategies in ensuring compliance with applicable laws.
Key issues that will be covered in this course are:
§ Negotiating Software Contracts - An Overview
§ Key Considerations and Challenges
§ Potential Pitfalls and Risks
§ Recent Trends and Developments
§ Best Strategies in Negotiating Software Contracts
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
