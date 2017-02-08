News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The pyramid business and government models just don't work says Paul Tynan
Commenting further Paul Tynan said, "Across all industries, and especially in financial services, the pyramid structure has resulted in internal cultures of risk aversion with high compliance regimes and infrastructures devoted to protecting the 'brand' at all costs".
"Since 2007, financial institutions have operated in an environment of over regulation that quite literally drowns individualism, turns employees into bureaucrats and has killed innovation".
Corporate Australia typically has elite boards that make CEO appointments for six years and on taking the helm they (CEOs) immediately introduce a re-structure and roll out a new business plan that is often accompanied by a new logo or tinkering with the existing design or slogan.
The CEO's plan is not debated internally as it's filtered down the organisation where corporate rules and compliance suffocates individual ideas, innovation and entrepreneurship. Any employee who doesn't agree with the new direction is either retrenched, moved sideways or branded 'not a team player'. Whistle-
After six years of no share price growth and poor profit returns, the CEO retires with a huge payout to become an industry consultant or gets a Government appointment. The board then announces that the CFO is to replace the CEO and they go to the market announcing write downs of company assets.
The newly appointed CEO duly announces a restructure, rolls out his / her new business plan and the cycle of diminishing returns inside the obsolete pyramid structure starts again with consumers and shareholders paying the bill.
Is it any wonder in this environment that the general population in Australia and globally, especially the middleclass has had enough having realised that the promise of the 'trickle down' economic benefit narrative of the past 30 years has failed them abysmally asks Paul Tynan?
Unaffordable housing, lost jobs, no job security, higher cost of living, the concentration and entrenchment of wealth (just eight people have the same wealth as 3.6 billion of the world's poorest people) are examples of this economic dysfunction.
"This is a new world in which the conventions of the past no longer apply as we live with the threat of trade wars and non-stop rapid advances in technology. At the frontline are accountants, financial planners and lawyers valiantly trying to address rapidly changing consumer needs whilst being hindered by disconnected institutions and government".
"We need to change these pyramid models and review education / training practices as it will be technology and new work practices that will force change and in doing so create new jobs for the millennials"
"The overhaul has already started".
ENDS
Issued by Connect Financial Service Brokers www.connectfsb.com.au
Media enquiries Mr. Joe Perri
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Tel/fax: +61 3 9324 0362
Mobile: +61 412 112 545
Contact
Joe Perri & Associates
***@joeperri.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse