Which is The Best Kindle to Buy? Amazon Kindle vs Paperwhite vs Voyage vs Oasis-Top10in

Which Kindle should you buy? Pick up the latest one or just save money and buy an older generation one. There are actually just three core Kindle devices available right now. Let us try and figure out which on is just right for you. Top10inBasic KindleThe improved base level Kindle is great for the casual reader who read in the day time under good light. The latest version is 11% thinner and 16% lighter. It comes in White and Black, and has Bluetooth audio that lets you listen to an audio version of the on-screen text. The storage has gone up from 2 GB to 4 GB.However, compared to the other versions, its screen is only half as sharp but the same size, and it doesn't have built in light. Also you don't have a 3G option.But it beast all the others hollow in price – it is half of the next version.Kindle PaperwhiteBiggest Advantage: Great back-lit screen and good value for moneyThe Kindle Paperwhite was updated recently to bring its capabilities closer to the Voyage. Its new display matches the 300 ppi super crisp resolution of the Voyage. The text also looks better than before.The back-light is a huge advantage for reading in any light condition from bright sunlight to utter darkness. It has an easy to grip yet rugged design. All in all, it has all the good things that Kindles have and hardly any disadvantages.You should buy it because of its back-light, great design, and most of all its awesome value for money.Kindle VoyageThe Amazon Kindle Voyage is quite impressive because of its premium design, and angled back, metallic body. It has haptic page-turning controls and drops the physical buttons. It is the lightest and slimmest Kindle making it easy to use for longer periods. It has a completely flush glass display compared to the lower range Kindles that are recessed and made of plastic. Compared to the Oasis it has adaptive light which the Oasis does not have, which makes it the easiest Kindle to read in the dark.Go for it because of two things – the awesome compact lightweight design and the included leather charging case with a 9-week battery life.Kindle OasisThis is the latest and most advanced Kindle with the highest price. It is the first Kindle to come with a case included in the box that boosts the battery of the device from two weeks to nine weeks. It is also the smallest and the lightest of all the Kindles. It has a very different tapered design which makes it easy to grip, and it can be just as easily used by left handed people as the screen flips.Choose the Kindle Oasis because of the fact that it is probably the best e-reader in the world right now, and has a new design and a battery boosting case.