Dr. William K. Ramsay Brings Experience, Expertise to The Villages Eye Institute

Board-certified optometric physician provides primary eye care, plus specialty emphases in a variety of conditions and treatments
 
 
Dr. William Ramsay, The Villages Eye Institute
Dr. William Ramsay, The Villages Eye Institute
 
THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. William K. Ramsay, a board-certified optometric physician with three decades of specialized training and practice experience, has joined The Villages Eye Institute.

Dr. Ramsay provides complete primary eye care, including glaucoma diagnosis and treatment, case management for all types of contact lenses, dry eye therapy, and computer vision care.

He specializes in numerous treatment areas such as low vision, dry eye/lacrimology, specialty contact lenses including hybrid and scleral lenses, computer vision syndrome, and accelerated orthokeratology/vision shaping treatment.

"I tremendously enjoy helping my patients experience a higher quality of life through better vision," Dr. Ramsay said. "I combine contemporary eye care, plus patient education, to help them see clearly and proactively address any challenges to their vision."

Dr. Ramsay is certified as an expert in the use of several specialty contact lens products. He was a pioneering physician in Florida for the diagnosis and treatment of computer vision syndrome, which has seen a tremendous upsurge of cases in the past 20 years.

Dr. Ramsay holds a Doctor of Optometry degree from the Southern College of Optometry. He completed his undergraduate studies, and degree, at Memphis State University.

Dr. Ramsay has practiced his entire career in Florida, and long emphasized the importance of educating patients. He started a company dedicated to patient education tools, and personally developed an interactive, multi-media patient education software program.

Dr. Ramsay has authored more than 15 articles published in professional journals and industry periodicals. Media stories have spotlighted his career and accomplishments; many others, primarily publications covering the optometry business, have quoted him as an expert source.

"I'm thrilled to join the great professional team at The Villages Eye Institute," Dr. Ramsay said. "Everyone has been tremendously welcoming, and I look forward to meeting and helping many patients in the near future."

The Villages Eye Institute (http://www.pericheye.com/70/The-Villages-Eye-Institute) serves the ever-changing eye care needs of central Florida by providing state-of-the-art care and ensuring measured outcomes that meet or exceed patient expectations. Its professional medical staff's expertise is backed by decades of research, education and training. Patient needs are always the guiding force in the clinic's ongoing pursuit of excellence, using the highest standards of quality and ethical values.

More information is available by calling (352) 397-2821, visiting www.thevillageseyeinstitute.com, or visiting the clinic in person at 13940 U.S. 441, Building 500, Suite 503, in The Villages.

Contact
The Villages Eye Institute
(352) 397-2821
***@gmail.com
Source:The Villages Eye Institute
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Eye Care, Glaucoma, Contact Lenses
Industry:Health
Location:The Villages - Florida - United States
