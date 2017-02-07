 
Industry News





February 2017
Coaxsher™ Kicks Off 2017 with New and Updated Products for Wildland Firefighters

Improving safety, comfort and durability while out in the field
 
 
Citadel Wildland Fire Pant
Citadel Wildland Fire Pant
 
Listed Under

CHELAN, Wash. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- To kick off 2017, Coaxsher has added new and updated products to its popular line of versatile, high-quality gear, improving safety, comfort and durability for wildland firefighters and outdoor enthusiasts.

All FS-1 Wildland Fire Packs and SR-1 Search and Rescue Packs have been updated. All pack modules were redesigned to better suit the current needs of the modern wildland firefighter. Improvements include more PALS webbing, better placement of pockets, easier zipper openings, Velcro for name badges and patches, and better compression capabilities.

Coaxsher has added the Operator Wildland Fire Pack for fireline crews of 20+ who want a non-modular solution. All current FS-1 Wildland Fire Packs are a modular solution, leaning more toward engine ops, but linecrew customers needed a non-modular solution better suited to their needs.

The new Operator offers excellent fit and load support for long hours on the fireline. Internal frame aluminum stay structuring and high-quality materials provide a sturdy foundation to support heavy loads.

Two sizing options for shoulder straps/hip-belt and shoulder straps adjust both vertically and at an angle for optimal fit and comfort. The Operator fire pack features a total of 15 pockets, offering plenty of room for gear organization, easy access to all pockets and PALS webbing to connect accessories. The Operator is available for shipment May 1, but Coaxsher is accepting pre-orders now.

For 2017, all Coaxsher pant models have been updated with a new cargo pocket design. This new design incorporates gussets, allowing the pocket to expand for extra cargo storage.  All navy pant models will now come with black Velcro for a more professional appearance.

In addition, Coaxsher developed the Citadel Wildland Fire Pant for the 2017 product line to give customers the most durable and comfortable pant available. Ideal for wildland firefighters and outdoor enthusiasts who are extremely hard on pants, the Citadel is made entirely from Advance 7.2 oz. Kevlar/Nomex ripstop material.  This new pant is also reinforced with an extra layer of Advance material in the rear, knee and instep areas, and it has a seamless crotch design to minimize chafing. Breathable "Xvent" technology provides air flow, allowing body heat to escape and fresh air to circulate. The pant is bartacked and reinforced in all high-stress areas.

All products are backed by Coaxsher's 100% satisfaction guarantee.

To learn more about Coaxsher™ and its personal protective equipment or to place an order, visit the fire & outdoor gear specialist online at http://coaxsher.com/www.coaxsher.com or contact the sales team at 509-663-5148.

Kyle Cox
509-663-5148
***@coaxsher.com
Click to Share