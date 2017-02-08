News By Tag
Alfie's Restaurant Recognized for Community Service by National Restaurant Association
Share this: Alfie's Restaurant in Ormond-By-The-Sea has been recognized for their Community Service by the National Restaurant Association. @NRAEF @Alfies
"After we opened Alfie's in 1986, we made it a priority to help others and the community, and have continued this for over last 30 years." said Greg Evans. "We are honored to be recognized for this community service award, and feel that giving back to the community we live and work in is something that everyone should take the responsibility to do," he added.
For nearly 20 years, the Restaurant Neighbor Award, developed in partnership with American Express, has highlighted outstanding charitable service and philanthropy in the hospitality industry. This prestigious national award honors restaurants that go above and beyond in community service and aims to inspire other restaurateurs to get or stay involved in their local communities.
Three national winners will receive a $10,000 award to help support its favorite charity or community project. In addition to the award, the national winners will be flown to Washington, DC to receive the award at an awards dinner in March.
All state winners will receive a commemorative plaque to display in their restaurant and will be profiled on the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's website highlighting their community activities.
The awards will be divided into three groups; philanthropic initiatives, celebrating diversity, and recognizing exemplary leadership. Hundreds of applications were received last year and just select eight winners were selected for the three categories. Last year, winners included Carr's Steakhouse in Mayfield, Ky, Gregg's Restaurants & Pubs in East Greenwich, R.I., Darden Specialty Restaurant Group in Orlando, Fla., Firehouse Subs in Jacksonville, Fla., PepsiCo Foodservice, and more.
Dina and Greg Evans have over 70 years of combined hospitality service and both have worked in their parent's restaurants growing up. Alfie's servers breakfast, lunch and dinner and is open seven days a week from 7:00am to 9:00pm. They offer a wide variety of foods from seafood to steak as well as popular early bird specials and their famous signature fried ice cream.
Alfie's restaurant is located at 1666 Oceanshore Blvd. in Ormond-By-The-
About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation:
As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF exists to enhance the restaurant industry's service to the public through education, community engagement and promotion of career opportunities. The NRAEF works to attract, develop and retain a career-oriented professional workforce for the restaurant industry. In 2016, the restaurant and foodservice industry is projected to provide a record 14.4 million jobs, making it the nation's second largest private sector employer. For more information on the NRAEF, visit NRAEF.org.
