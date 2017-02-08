 
News By Tag
* Alfies Restaurant
* NRAEF
* Ormond Beach restaurants
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ormond Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Alfie's Restaurant Recognized for Community Service by National Restaurant Association

Share this: Alfie's Restaurant in Ormond-By-The-Sea has been recognized for their Community Service by the National Restaurant Association. @NRAEF @Alfies
 
 
Greg & Dina Evans outside of Alfies Restaurant in Ormond by the Sea.
Greg & Dina Evans outside of Alfies Restaurant in Ormond by the Sea.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Alfies Restaurant
* NRAEF
* Ormond Beach restaurants

Industry:
* Restaurants

Location:
* Ormond Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
* Awards

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Greg and Dina Evans, owners of Alfie's Restaurant in Ormond-By-The-Sea, are pleased to announce that the restaurant has been recognized by the National Restaurant Association for going above and beyond with regards to its community involvement. The restaurant recently received a Restaurant Neighbor Award, and are in the finals to compete with other state winners across the country for the national award.

"After we opened Alfie's in 1986, we made it a priority to help others and the community, and have continued this for over last 30 years." said Greg Evans. "We are honored to be recognized for this community service award, and feel that giving back to the community we live and work in is something that everyone should take the responsibility to do," he added.

For nearly 20 years, the Restaurant Neighbor Award, developed in partnership with American Express, has highlighted outstanding charitable service and philanthropy in the hospitality industry. This prestigious national award honors restaurants that go above and beyond in community service and aims to inspire other restaurateurs to get or stay involved in their local communities.

Three national winners will receive a $10,000 award to help support its favorite charity or community project. In addition to the award, the national winners will be flown to Washington, DC to receive the award at an awards dinner in March.

All state winners will receive a commemorative plaque to display in their restaurant and will be profiled on the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's website highlighting their community activities.

The awards will be divided into three groups; philanthropic initiatives, celebrating diversity, and recognizing exemplary leadership. Hundreds of applications were received last year and just select eight winners were selected for the three categories. Last year, winners included Carr's Steakhouse in Mayfield, Ky, Gregg's Restaurants & Pubs in East Greenwich, R.I., Darden Specialty Restaurant Group in Orlando, Fla., Firehouse Subs in Jacksonville, Fla., PepsiCo Foodservice, and more.

Dina and Greg Evans have over 70 years of combined hospitality service and both have worked in their parent's restaurants growing up. Alfie's servers breakfast, lunch and dinner and is open seven days a week from 7:00am to 9:00pm. They offer a wide variety of foods from seafood to steak as well as popular early bird specials and their famous signature fried ice cream.

Alfie's restaurant is located at 1666 Oceanshore Blvd. in Ormond-By-The-Beach. They can be reached at 386-441-7024 or online http://www.alfiesrestaurant.com/index.html or www.Facebook.com/AlfiesRestaurant.

__________

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation:
As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF exists to enhance the restaurant industry's service to the public through education, community engagement and promotion of career opportunities. The NRAEF works to attract, develop and retain a career-oriented professional workforce for the restaurant industry. In 2016, the restaurant and foodservice industry is projected to provide a record 14.4 million jobs, making it the nation's second largest private sector employer. For more information on the NRAEF, visit NRAEF.org.

Contact
Alfies Restaurant
***@aol.com
End
Source:Alfies Restaurant
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Alfies Restaurant, NRAEF, Ormond Beach restaurants
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Ormond Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share