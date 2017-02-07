Maritime & Port Security ISAO Releases Inaugural Cybersecurity Summit Agenda

Maritime & Port Security ISAO to convene inaugural conference "Maritime & Port Cyber Resilience: Adding a New Layer of Cybersecurity" February 22-24, 2017 at the Global Situational Awareness Center at NASA/Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

-- The Maritime & Port Security Information Sharing & Analysis Organization (MPS-ISAO) convenes its inaugural conference "Maritime & Port Cyber Resilience - Adding a new Layer of Cybersecurity"February 22-24, 2017 at the Global Situational Awareness Center at NASA/Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The conference is bringing together Maritime and Port government and industry "Thought Leaders" and "Change Agents" to operationalize cyber resilience by advancing cybersecurity at a more rapid pace through information sharing, coordinated response, and adoption and adaption of best practice (operational guidance) supported by role-based cyber resilience workforce education.The MPS-ISAO Conference agenda provides opportunities for attendees to engage with a defining voice by engaging and leveraging opportunities to become cyber resilient as part of sector and cross-sector trusted community and participate in collaborative initiatives, guide cyber protection and resilience sustainability efforts, participate in MPS-ISAO collaborative initiatives including regional and national-level cyber exercises, enhance workforce education, have discussions with decision makers and to support approaches to cyber resilience operational strategic planning.Agenda Sessions include: The Threat Intelligence Summit, Technical Topics, Trends, Technical Demonstrations, and Two Training Sessions. Registration:: "The Importance of Cybersecurity for Ports & Maritime – Why Working Together (Sharing Matters), Deborah Kobza, MPS-ISAO"; "The Importance of Cybersecurity for Ports and Maritime, U.S. Coast Guard"; "A State's Perspective of Security Threats & Why Cyber Matters, Mark Dupont, O.C.E.A.N.S. LLC; "A Community-Based Approach to Cyber Resilience, Mike Echols, International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI)".: "Cybersecurity in the Maritime Domain, Daniel M. Meidenbauer, Johns Hopkins University – Applied Physics Lab"; "An Intelligence-Driven Approach to Cybersecurity for Port and Maritime Stakeholders – Liz Shirley, Wapack Labs"; "Hack the Hacker: A Lesson in Proactive Security, Todd Hillis, iThreat Cyber Group".: "GPS: Security Concerns with Purposeful Interference and Spoofing, Darich Runyan, Port of Virginia"; "Data Integrity and Alteration – The Next Attack Vector in Cyberspace, Darnell Washington, SecureXperts";"Ransomware Attacks and Business Continuity Planning, Henry T. Capello, Jr., Stephens Disaster Management Institute, LSU".: "Trends in Cyber Insurance, Mike Echols, IACI"; "2017 Ports & Maritime Cyber Exercise – (MPSISAO/US DHS), Christy Coffey, MPS-ISAO".: "MPS-ISAO Threat Intelligence Infrastructure"– Soltra Edge (NC4) - Michael Pipin; Perch Security – Aharon Chernin; Collabria (ReadyOp) - Marc Moore; Gabriel/Virnetx - Willard Thomas: "Business Continuity and Cyber Resilience for Executives: It's all about the Data!", Henry T, Capello, Jr., Stephenson Disaster Management Institute, LSU"; "The ABS CyberSafety™Method to Implement Cybersecurity and Risk Management, John M. Jorgensen, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS)".The MPS-ISAO, a non-profit organization, officially launched in 2016, enables a dedicated mission to enable and sustain Maritime and Port cyber resilience, working in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard, sector and cross-sector stakeholders to address interdependencies, and security and technology strategic partners, and academia.The nation's security depends upon a safe, secure and resilient Maritime and Port critical infrastructure for defense and moving people, manufactured and agricultural goods, healthcare products, bulk energy and retail products throughout the ecosystem that handles $1.3 trillion in annual cargo…all dependent upon cyber resilience. Moving from a reactive to a proactive security stance requires addressing cybersecurity from a risk-based approach, assessing Maritime- and Port-specific cyber risks and interdependencies, expanding beyond the physical aspects of security and safety – advancing greater information exchange and sharing solutions to enable and ensure systems protection, accessibility, reliability and resiliency.For more information on attending the MPS-ISAO Conference or becoming a Member, please visit www.mpsisao.org or contact Christy Coffey, Director Strategic Initiatives, Christy.Coffey@mpsisao.org.The MPS-ISAO, a 501(c)6 non-profit organization, strengthens Maritime and Port cyber resilience through leadership and a sustainable infrastructure that inspires and facilitates cooperation, collaboration and coordination. www.mpsisao.org, Global Situational Awareness Center, NASA/Kennedy Space Center, Florida.The MPS-ISAO is a founding Member of the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), leveraging a private sector-led global cyber threat intelligence infrastructure working in collaboration with government (U.S. DHS, etc.), IACI advances cyber information sharing through guidance, operations and technologies for ISAO's worldwide, providing access to IACINET™, the global threat intelligence hub, to share information, coordinate response, provide mutual assistance and benefit from economies of scale. Learn more at www.certifiedisao.org.