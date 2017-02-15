 
Industry News





Breaking News: NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent Joins The Conversation 20th Annual Rainbow

The Business of Sports: The Next Generation of Athlete Dealmakers
 
 
Listed Under

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- What:          The 20th Annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit will be held on Wednesday, February 15 - Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt New York, 109 East 42nd Street, New York, NY. The theme is "Celebrating 20 Years: Strengthening and Redefining Inclusion and Equality in the Corporate Marketplace."

For more information regarding the 20th Annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit and the Business o Sports: The Next Generation of Athlete Dealmakers program agenda can be accessed at http://www.rainbowpush.org.

Why:          Many professional athletes are unprepared for their financial futures and are not always provided with appropriate guidance regarding investments, planning and financial security. Yet there are various ways these high-profile individuals can maximize their brands, exposure and platforms – and turn them into meaningful ventures that can serve them well in their post sports career pursuits. This forum will engage athletes, agents and business executives in a conversation on economic opportunities within the multi-billion dollar sports industry as well as in the business world. The conversation will explore productive paths for sports figures as entrepreneurs, corporate executives, philanthropists, and community leaders, while also providing meaningful dialogue on how critical it is for athletes to develop a game plan for success after the cheering stops.

Who:          MODERATOR:

Dr. Joseph Bryant, Jr., National Sports Director,          Rainbow  PUSH

PANELISTS:

Ms. Janet L. Derrick – Certified NFL Financial Advisor

Mr. Ronnie Kaymore, CEO, Kaymore Sports Risk Management & Consulting

Mr. Duane Kinnon, President & CEO, The Kinnon Group LLC

Ms.  Adrienne J. Lawrence, Anchor and Legal Analyst, ESPN

Mr. Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President

Where:          Grand Hyatt New York

         109 E 42nd St.

         New York, NY  10017

When:          Wednesday, February 15, 2017

         4:00PM – 5:30PM

Contacts:      Media Inquires and Interviews

         Dr. Joseph Bryant Jr., Rainbow Push Sports

         415-859-1061 | pastorbryant@rainbowpush.org

         Sheila Gilmore, Gilmore Marketing Group

         818-430-2182 |

         sheila. gilmore@gilmoremarketinggroup.com (mailto:sheila.gilmore@gilmoremarketinggroup.com)

