Breaking News: NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent Joins The Conversation 20th Annual Rainbow
The Business of Sports: The Next Generation of Athlete Dealmakers
For more information regarding the 20th Annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit and the Business o Sports: The Next Generation of Athlete Dealmakers program agenda can be accessed at http://www.rainbowpush.org.
Why: Many professional athletes are unprepared for their financial futures and are not always provided with appropriate guidance regarding investments, planning and financial security. Yet there are various ways these high-profile individuals can maximize their brands, exposure and platforms – and turn them into meaningful ventures that can serve them well in their post sports career pursuits. This forum will engage athletes, agents and business executives in a conversation on economic opportunities within the multi-billion dollar sports industry as well as in the business world. The conversation will explore productive paths for sports figures as entrepreneurs, corporate executives, philanthropists, and community leaders, while also providing meaningful dialogue on how critical it is for athletes to develop a game plan for success after the cheering stops.
Who: MODERATOR:
Dr. Joseph Bryant, Jr., National Sports Director, Rainbow PUSH
PANELISTS:
Ms. Janet L. Derrick – Certified NFL Financial Advisor
Mr. Ronnie Kaymore, CEO, Kaymore Sports Risk Management & Consulting
Mr. Duane Kinnon, President & CEO, The Kinnon Group LLC
Ms. Adrienne J. Lawrence, Anchor and Legal Analyst, ESPN
Mr. Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President
Where: Grand Hyatt New York
109 E 42nd St.
New York, NY 10017
When: Wednesday, February 15, 2017
4:00PM – 5:30PM
Contacts: Media Inquires and Interviews
Dr. Joseph Bryant Jr., Rainbow Push Sports
415-859-
Sheila Gilmore, Gilmore Marketing Group
818-430-
sheila.gilmore@gilmoremarketinggroup.com
Contact
Sheila Gilmore
***@gmail.com
End
