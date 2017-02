Breaking News: NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent Joins The Conversation 20th Annual Rainbow

The Business of Sports: The Next Generation of Athlete Dealmakers

Sheila Gilmore

Sheila Gilmore

-- What: The 20th Annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit will be held on Wednesday, February 15 - Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt New York, 109 East 42nd Street, New York, NY. The theme is "Celebrating 20 Years: Strengthening and Redefining Inclusion and Equality in the Corporate Marketplace."For more information regarding the 20th Annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit and the Business o Sports: The Next Generation of Athlete Dealmakers program agenda can be accessed at http://www.rainbowpush.org.Why: Many professional athletes are unprepared for their financial futures and are not always provided with appropriate guidance regarding investments, planning and financial security. Yet there are various ways these high-profile individuals can maximize their brands, exposure and platforms – and turn them into meaningful ventures that can serve them well in their post sports career pursuits. This forum will engage athletes, agents and business executives in a conversation on economic opportunities within the multi-billion dollar sports industry as well as in the business world. The conversation will explore productive paths for sports figures as entrepreneurs, corporate executives, philanthropists, and community leaders, while also providing meaningful dialogue on how critical it is for athletes to develop a game plan for success after the cheering stops.Who: MODERATOR:Dr. Joseph Bryant, Jr., National Sports Director, Rainbow PUSHPANELISTS:Ms. Janet L. Derrick – Certified NFL Financial AdvisorMr. Ronnie Kaymore, CEO, Kaymore Sports Risk Management & ConsultingMr. Duane Kinnon, President & CEO, The Kinnon Group LLCMs. Adrienne J. Lawrence, Anchor and Legal Analyst, ESPNMr. Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice PresidentWhere: Grand Hyatt New York109 E 42St.New York, NY 10017When: Wednesday, February 15, 20174:00PM – 5:30PMContacts: Media Inquires and InterviewsDr. Joseph Bryant Jr., Rainbow Push Sports415-859-1061 | pastorbryant@ rainbowpush.org Sheila Gilmore, Gilmore Marketing Group818-430-2182 |sheila. gilmore@gilmoremarketinggroup.com ( mailto:sheila.gilmore@ gilmoremarketinggroup.com