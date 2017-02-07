HBCU Graduates Launch Alkaline Water Company

Prominent HBCU business leaders Allen and Subriana Pierce are making significant moves and dominating the grocery retail industry with a portion of the proceeds to support alma mater

Sheila Gilmore

***@navigatorsales.com Sheila Gilmore

-- Prominent HBCU business leaders Allen and Subriana Pierce are making significant moves and dominating the grocery retail industry, but it doesn't mean that they have forgotten where they came from. These HBCU graduates are proud to represent their alma maters and giving back to those same schools.Subriana Pierce, Spelman College Class of '88 and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. co-founder of PhURE, announced today PhURE Water hits the Albertsons shelves this month. PhURE Water, electrolyte enhanced, is a premium clean, safe, Ph9.5 alkaline water, that is bottled with state-of-the-art purification and filtration technologies is pleased to receive an initial purchase order from Albertsons Boise division. PhURE is also one of the fastest growing alkaline waters on Walmart.com and receiving 5 star reviews. The PhURE name is derived from Ph which denotes the Ph balance qualities of the water and the Purity that is water. PhURE is available in 16.9oz, 1 Liter and 1.5 Liter Bottles."Always, but especially in these economic times, it is important for every HBCU Alumni to find ways to support their alma maters" said Allen Pierce, North Carolina Central Class of '85 and co-founder. "We are very pleased that the launch of PhURE Water includes a pledge to donate a portion of each bottle sold."Water trends continue to accelerate. Bottled water is now expected to overtake Carbonated Soft Drinks. Consumers have grown more health conscious and look to trade-in their sugary soft drinks with healthier beverages such as water."Our passion and vision is for a world where clean, safe and affordable drinking water is readily available to everyone. We want to impact lives by helping to improve their health and build strong, safe communities while maintain our core values. One body, One bottle at a time" said Pierce.PhURE Water's recent successes are attributed to Navigator Sales and Marketing. Los Angeles based, Navigator Sales & Marketing is the fastest growing national retail broker. Subriana and Allen Piece launched this family owned business to consult and represent companies to navigate the retail and consumer package goods industries.Navigator is devoted to represent companies with unique and innovative offerings. Navigator is excited to bring healthy alternatives to the marketplace.Navigator is rapidly expanding their roster of clients including over 20 well-known brands like Renpure Hair Care, American Cleaning Supply, Sugar 2.0, The Real Co., Deep River Snacks anda premium coconut water. Recent successes include expandingNavigator has represented Hallmark greeting cards and have had success expanding the: VIDA (formerly Sinceramente)and Mahogany. VIDA is in the top Hispanic grocer and Mahogany is now being distributed through African-American Churches and bookstores.Navigator has earned the reputation for excellence by successfully bringing new brands from concept to being on shelves at a national level. Navigator enjoys product representation in over, with Delhaize, Albertsons/Safeway, Whole Foods, Jewel/Osco, Ralphs, Bristol Farms, Gelson's, K-Mart, Northgate Gonzalez Markets, Cardenas, Vallarta, Wakefern and Academy Sports among them."We are excited to provide full-service integrated solutions: sales, marketing, merchandising and distribution to our portfolio of clients. We are a one-stop shop".PhURE is owned and operated by Eagle Beverages. It is a majority female-owned bottled water distributor located in Southern California providing healthy hydration for the entire family at a value. The owners are passionate about natural health and helping others improve their well-being. They are committed to producing the highest quality beverage products. Eagle Beverages is dedicated to doing business responsibly and seeking opportunities to make a difference.Eagle Beverages offers a portion of proceeds to be donated back to communities in need.The mission is to provide high quality, clean, safe, Alkaline drinking water that has a positive, long-term, impact on the lives of our customers and the health of our planet. We are proudly made in the USA. We simply want to deliver clean and safe drinking water to people at an affordable price. Visit us at www.phurewater.com or like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.Navigator Sales & Marketing is a full service broker representing a variety of products. Led by the best in the industry, NSM leaders are trusted partners and strategic advisors committed to customers' and clients' success. NSM clients include Hallmark, Old Trapper, Deep River, H20Rose, Sugar 2.0 to just name a few.The mission of this family owned business is to consult and represent businesses and individuals in order to help them navigate the retail and Consumer Package Goods industries.Visit us at www.navigatorsales.com or like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.