 
News By Tag
* Ultrasound Reporting System
* OB ultrasound reporting
* Structured Reporting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Advocate Health Care expands Digisonics system for OB ultrasound reporting

Advocate Sherman Hospital implements Digisonics image management and structured reporting solution for their OB/GYN studies.
 
HOUSTON - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Advocate Health Care System in greater Chicago, Ill. has extended the Digisonics ultrasound reporting solution to another facility in its network, Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill.  This is the 9th facility in the Advocate Health Care System network utilizing the Digisonics solution for image management and structured reporting of OB/GYN studies.

The OB-View Net system provides clinicians with web-based access to image review and ultrasound reporting capabilities. The facility will further streamline their reporting workflow by autopopulating essential patient information, including demographics and measurements, from GE and Siemens ultrasound systems directly into the clinical report.  This eliminates manual data entry time and improves turnaround times.

About Digisonics, Inc.

Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. Find out more by visiting www.digisonics.com

Contact
Digisonics
***@digison.net
End
Source:
Email:***@digison.net Email Verified
Tags:Ultrasound Reporting System, OB ultrasound reporting, Structured Reporting
Industry:Software
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Digisonics PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share