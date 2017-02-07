Advocate Health Care expands Digisonics system for OB ultrasound reporting

Advocate Sherman Hospital implements Digisonics image management and structured reporting solution for their OB/GYN studies.

-- Advocate Health Care System in greater Chicago, Ill. has extended the Digisonics ultrasound reporting solution to another facility in its network, Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill. This is the 9th facility in the Advocate Health Care System network utilizing the Digisonics solution for image management and structured reporting of OB/GYN studies.The OB-View Net system provides clinicians with web-based access to image review and ultrasound reporting capabilities. The facility will further streamline their reporting workflow by autopopulating essential patient information, including demographics and measurements, from GE and Siemens ultrasound systems directly into the clinical report. This eliminates manual data entry time and improves turnaround times.Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. Find out more by visiting www.digisonics.com