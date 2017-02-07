News By Tag
Advocate Health Care expands Digisonics system for OB ultrasound reporting
Advocate Sherman Hospital implements Digisonics image management and structured reporting solution for their OB/GYN studies.
The OB-View Net system provides clinicians with web-based access to image review and ultrasound reporting capabilities. The facility will further streamline their reporting workflow by autopopulating essential patient information, including demographics and measurements, from GE and Siemens ultrasound systems directly into the clinical report. This eliminates manual data entry time and improves turnaround times.
About Digisonics, Inc.
Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. Find out more by visiting www.digisonics.com
Digisonics
***@digison.net
