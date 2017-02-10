Country(s)
Now in Paperback: BOURBON CHASE, A MYSTERY, Alexi Venice's Popular Murder Mystery
BOURBON CHASE, A MYSTERY, Rockets to #55 in Amazon Kindle Sales* Within Two Weeks of Release!
Set in San Francisco, BOURBON CHASE, A MYSTERY, features a robust cast of characters: Jen Dawson—an emergency room physician who prides herself on an orderly and driven life; Tommy Vietti—an experienced detective who solves homicides quicker than any other cop; and Amanda Hawthorne—a young District Attorney who is defined by loyalty and an unshakeable sense of justice.
Their lives change forever when Jen's colleague, Dr. Lane Wallace, becomes a murder suspect in the death of his paramour, an ultrasound technologist. Jen fiercely defends Dr. Wallace, but her lover, Tommy, discounts her opinions as misplaced loyalty. While working a shift, Jen unwittingly becomes a witness in the investigation as she provides medical care to one of the suspects, defending her actions against criticism from Tommy and Amanda.
Tommy is determined to investigate beyond the obvious, even if it means unearthing cold, hard truths about crimes of passion in his own circle of friends from the North Beach neighborhood. A romantic man with a large Italian family, Tommy follows his intuition and creatively attacks the case, forcing the killer to make a mistake.
Amanda clashes with Jen when their worlds collide during the investigation, but they soon discover they have more in common than just butting heads. As their relationship takes on a heightened intensity, Jen's world is thrown deeper into turmoil, forcing Jen and Amanda to make a decision that will change the trajectory of all their lives.
Exploiting the mystery motif, Venice smuggles a life-changing romance into this well-plotted story. The fire that ignites the romance deserves its own definition, which Venice deftly provides up-front: The carnal catch—that exquisite, sweet moment when a woman is seized with passion in a romantic encounter and committed to fulfilling her sexual desire without turning back.
BOURBON CHASE, A MYSTERY, is available on Amazon and other retail outlets. Follow Alexi Venice at www.alexivenice.com or www.facebook.com/
*LGBT-Mystery & Detective
