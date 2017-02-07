News By Tag
GammaTech Rugged Computers Designed for Healthcare Professionals to be Displayed at HIMSS 2017
Designed for the Most Sensitive and Demanding Applications, DURABOOK's Rugged Devices Are Ideal for Medical Personnel
GammaTech's DURABOOK line of rugged computers will be mounted to Lund Industries' DataCart products, resulting in state-of-the-
Below are the DURABOOK products that best suit the needs of medical personnel users and will be featured at the Lund Industries booth:
P24 All-In-One PC
This thin-style All-In-One PC is durable, reliable and secure, making it a trusted computing solution for healthcare employees in hospitals, medical centers, and children's hospitals. It features a 24" full high-definition LCD touch screen with10-point multi-touch panel (optional), long battery life, expandable memory, and a slim, lightweight design. The unit is built with JIS Z 2081 certified antimicrobial material and comes fully approved for ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 (optional) and UL60950. The P24 includes several rugged features such as: Military Standard 810G and ASTM 4169-08 certifications for vibration, a working temperature up to 104F, a spill proof front-panel, and an optional protective cap active touch panel. The P24 can be used as a desktop unit with a kickstand, a mobile unit or a stationary wall mounted unit for optimal versatility. It is compatible with Windows 10 operation system.
R11 Fully Rugged Tablet
The R11 rugged tablet gives medical personnel the portability they need to get the job done. The R11 is the lightest and thinnest rugged tablet PC in its class at only 2.73 pounds including battery. Featuring an optional detachable backlit keyboard, the R11 easily becomes a 2-in-1 that can work as a laptop and offer a high-performance, complete mobile computing solution. The R11 comes with a powerful Intel Broadwell Core™ processor and features an 11.6" TFT LCD capacitive touch display. The R11 functions for up to seven hours, includes an M2-SATA SSD, microSD card slot, full HD camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, enhanced CAC Reader (Smart Card Reader), and standard security features. It is covered by DURABOOK's Peace of Mind (POM) warranty for three years.
S15AB Rugged Notebook
The S15AB is the lightest and thinnest 15.6" rugged notebook on the market. The unit features a generous 15.6" LCD display with full high-definition (1920x1080 resolution); up to 16GB of memory; and the popular built-in DURABOOK toughness. It comes with a capacitive touch pad with L/R buttons to support multi-finger tracking and gestures; an integrated web camera with microphone that is ideal for telemedicine;
Availability
The DURABOOK R11, S15AB, and P24, in partnership with Lund Industries, are available through authorized resellers nationwide and at www.GammaTechUSA.com. All DURABOOK computers may be customized for unique customer requirements.
About Lund Industries
Lund has provided innovative, robust and cost effective mobile solutions to public safety, healthcare and government customers for more than 35 years. Lund is best known for their versatile, solidly engineered mobile mounting solutions and user-friendly DataCart Healthcare and Telemedicine products. DataCarts are mobile, ergonometric and lightweight with a low center of gravity contributing to a tip resistant platform. Lund DataCarts are available from non-powered basic entry level platforms all the way to powered full-featured units and everywhere in-between. Whatever your requirements are, DataCarts provide durable, trouble-free and made-in-the-
For more information, visit Lund Industries at www.lund-industries.com
About GammaTech Computer Corporation
GammaTech is a leader in the design, manufacture and sales of cost-effective, high-performance mobile computing solutions throughout North America. Its award-winning line of rugged and hardened notebook and tablet computers are designed and built-to-order to increase mobile productivity for business, government, healthcare, fire, public safety and a host of other entities. GammaTech offers a complete portfolio of products that delivers power and performance needed in the most demanding work environments, resulting in increased productivity and accelerated return on investment. GammaTech is headquartered in Fremont, California, which provides the final assembly, inventory, service and technical support.
For more information, visit GammaTech at www.GammaTechUSA.com.
On Site Contact:
Howard Pace
GammaTech Computer Corporation
howardp@gammatechusa.com
Cell. 214-282-3411
Media Contact:
Rita Lee
Copernio
GammaTech@copernio.com
Tel. 714-891-3660
All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.
©2017 GammaTech Computer Corporation. All rights reserved.
