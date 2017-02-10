News By Tag
TV drama about moral challenges in America to sell foreign rights
As U.S. events captivate millions, film executives join a pending, relevant show. Reputable African Director aboard. Development Director commits. Atlanta Producer with extensive access ready to join Trial 2020.
"Hard marketing data continues to yell loudly. The content, the message of the show, is attracting tens of thousands of interested viewers. Larger tests would show interest in the millions without a doubt," Abraham Doe the show's creator says. "Skiotes will fill a vital role that will formulate and oversee structure around episode scripts. Continuity, consistency, crispness, suspense, tempo, urgency are part of the eclectic mix of elements for this timely, entertaining, but societally necessary material. With those, there is no question reputable crew and cast will attach and follow."
The theory is gaining traction. A top international director stands ready to direct the first season's episodes. He brings a massive captive market and network. An aspiring Atlanta producer with notable credits has indicated appreciation for Trial 2020 and stands ready to join Skiotes, with whom he has a personal and working relationship.
Atlanta has become a highly attractive city for television production. "There is a constant, exciting calendar of film and television projects alive here. A choice to produce episodes in Atlanta carries rich access to well-known, proven cast," the producer shared. A seasoned Los Angeles native has been offered the top domestic distribution role. https://youtu.be/-
Ioannis Skiotes - Co-Producer and Development Director
An accomplished, Award-Winning Screenwriter with 45 scripts including 11 sales, 1 option, and 4 scribed for a renowned studio. Writings in various genres include features, screenplay adaptations, shorts, plays, rokumentary and documentary, page-one rewrites, ghostwriting, training seminars, and infomercials. He critiqued over 1000 scripts and was selected to the 1st Annual Sundance Independent Producer's Conference. "When Legends Meet", that he produced, secured two distribution deals featuring Latin Grammy Winning El Gran Combo and Secreto of Tumba La Casa fame. His book, "Screenwriting Kept Simple", is on Amazon; teaches the craft online and an Adjunct Instructor for 2 years at Scottsdale Community College. Other noteworthy projects include "American Cutie", a dramedy of a dysfunctional family for the 18-35 demo that's been called "a sexy, upbeat American Beauty"; a Development Writer for Impulse & Indigo Productions where he penned four scripts; write-for-hire rewrite on the $4M "Beneath The Stairs" which "saved the project" according to their Producer; one of three writers chosen to scribe the screenplay adaptation of Jack Goddard's best-selling novel, "The Survivor", for a Disney-DreamWorks co-production.
What industry insiders say about his screenwriting:
"If Loving You script is too good not to get produced. So well written it practically directs itself." Producer Terry Donnelly (12 Angry Men, The Exorcist, The French Connection, Midnight Cowboy)
"The best writer I've encountered, except for Robert Towne. I thought I was the hardest worker in Hollywood, but Yanni's right up there with me. His work is meticulous. He's a perfectionist."
"The script is very well written." Producer/Director Hilbert Hakim (Krews) AD (Batman Begins)
"You are an extremely talented scriptwriter."
Contact
Thomas Washington
DiscussAmericaNow, NY NY
***@gmail.com
