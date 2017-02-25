 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Crusading Iowa Journalist Verne Marshall

Local author Jerry Harrington will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Crusading Iowa Journalist Verne Marshall

Local author Jerry Harrington will be available to sign copies of book

Crusading Iowa Journalist Verne Marshall: Exposing Graft and the 1936 Pulitzer Prize is an addition to The History Press, and the book explores the career of the Iowa icon.

On December 12, 1934, police raided a canning factory in Cedar Rapids, uncovering an illegal liquor and gambling set-up. Verne Marshall, tempestuous editor of the Cedar Rapids Gazette, sensed a bigger story and a wider network of corruption. His aggressive investigative reporting led to multiple resignations, nearly fifty indictments and the dramatic trial of the state's attorney general. These explosive exposés earned Verne Marshall and the paper the 1936 Pulitzer Prize.  Author Jerry Harrington traces the legacy of Marshall's incendiary crusade across Iowa's political landscape.

Highlights from the book include:

·         The book highlights the only Pulitzer Prize won by the Cedar Rapids Gazette, still a major Iowa newspaper.

·         The book exposes a side of Iowa that few today know existed - a system of widespread corruption where public officials were paid to look the other way and warn lawbreakers on planned raids.

·         Verne Marshall moved from a career in journalism to that of political advocacy when he created No Foreign Wars to oppose US entry into World War II.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

333 Collins Road NE, Building 1

Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

When:  Saturday, February 25th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Click to Share