Illumination PR Hosts NYFW Celebrity Beauty Bar

Illumination PR hosted first NYFW Celebrity Beauty Bar at The Time New York Hotel Penthouse in NYC.

Christina Milian Attends Illumination PR x NYFW Celebrity Beauty Bar

-- Illumination PR hosted a NYFW Celebrity Beauty bar at The Time New York Hotel in NYC on February 9th and February 10th. Both days were filled with luxurious gifts as celebrities gathered at the Penthouse to kick off NYFW. A wide variety of stars like Jenni 'JWOWW' Farley, Christina Milian, Morgan 'Careless Morgan' Hanbery, Emma Myles, Doctor Mike, Eden Sassoon, Danielle Staub, Richard Kind, Maggie Geha, Chelsea Spack and more were all gifted swag from wellness and beauty brands like all-natural deodorant from100% cruelty-free and handcrafted mink eyelashes fromand affordable makeup brushes fromYouTube and social media sensationalso hosted her own beauty bar; showing guests her techniques and the how-to's in beauty.Other amazing gifts included free Microblading services and certificates fromchic and trendy clothing straight off the runway from; sustainable and 100% BPA free water from; all-natural essential oil mists and herbal tea bags for the eyes from; fun bath and body bath bombs, scrubs and soaks from; waterproof and Bluetooth speakers from; fashion-forward active apparel with function and style from; gift certificates for two free, Whitty and 100% soy, non-toxic quote candles from; an array of all-natural, organic, cosmetics fromand children's books from celebrity loved series,Celebrities who attended the Illumination PR NYFW Celebrity Beauty Bar also walked away with a luxury 4-night, 5-day stay atin one of their incredible private villas on the pristine white beaches and turquoise waters of Crocus Bay in Anguilla.Illumination PR is a public relations boutique located in New York that is propelled by a dedicated team of employees working endlessly to fulfill the needs and surpass the expectations of its clients. Through fostering established relationships, Illumination PR is able to position lifestyle, beauty, fashion and entertainment brands in the best way possible to its target markets. CEO Robyn Santiago, spearheads Illumination PR with over eight years of experience in the public relations field. To find out more about Illumination PR, please visit http://www.illuminationpr.com