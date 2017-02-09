News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Illumination PR Hosts NYFW Celebrity Beauty Bar
Illumination PR hosted first NYFW Celebrity Beauty Bar at The Time New York Hotel Penthouse in NYC.
YouTube and social media sensation Morgan 'Careless Morgan' Hanbery also hosted her own beauty bar; showing guests her techniques and the how-to's in beauty.
Other amazing gifts included free Microblading services and certificates from BetterBrows NYC; chic and trendy clothing straight off the runway from PrettyLittleThing.com; sustainable and 100% BPA free water from Boxed Water is Better; all-natural essential oil mists and herbal tea bags for the eyes from JANE INC. Products; fun bath and body bath bombs, scrubs and soaks from Get Naked Bath & Body Co.; waterproof and Bluetooth speakers from JBL Speakers; fashion-forward active apparel with function and style from Karma Athletics; gift certificates for two free, Whitty and 100% soy, non-toxic quote candles from The 125 Collection; an array of all-natural, organic, cosmetics from Jersey Shore Cosmetics; and children's books from celebrity loved series, Princess Cupcake Jones.
Celebrities who attended the Illumination PR NYFW Celebrity Beauty Bar also walked away with a luxury 4-night, 5-day stay at CeBlue Villas & Beach Resort in one of their incredible private villas on the pristine white beaches and turquoise waters of Crocus Bay in Anguilla.
About Illumination PR:
Illumination PR is a public relations boutique located in New York that is propelled by a dedicated team of employees working endlessly to fulfill the needs and surpass the expectations of its clients. Through fostering established relationships, Illumination PR is able to position lifestyle, beauty, fashion and entertainment brands in the best way possible to its target markets. CEO Robyn Santiago, spearheads Illumination PR with over eight years of experience in the public relations field. To find out more about Illumination PR, please visit http://www.illuminationpr.com
Contact
Illumination PR
***@illuminationpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse