Assistance for Small and Medium-Size Businesses in 2017
Global Resources to Provide Regulatory Assistance for Small and Medium-Size Businesses in 2017
The Trump administration is already taking steps to change business regulations. Just this week, President Trump signed an executive order demanding that two existing regulations be removed if a new one is brought forth. Small businesses can expect more deregulation under Trump. However, key regulations on the federal level are still in place. In addition, state regulations are quite in place and new ones could be brought forth in the coming years. This new era is both hopeful and worrying to owners of smaller scale businesses.
Global Resources, as an experienced consultancy firm, is offering business analytical and consulting services so that businesses of all kinds can survive the politics and market challenges of the coming years. Deregulation should not be taken for granted. Companies, smaller ones especially, must ensure that the business foundation can withstand any changes to their business operations, including accelerated growth when barriers are removed. The experts at Global Resources are ready to help small and medium-size companies navigate through any changes to the business landscape.
Global Resources offers an array of highly specialized skills that businesses can benefit from.
All consultants with Global Resources are highly qualified and have years of experience in the field. A Global Resources professional can help any company resolve tricky internal problems associated with management, competition or the market environment. Services provided by Global Resources include organizational assistance, processes analysis, assistance implementing new technology, strategy development and overall improvement of productivity and efficiency.
Global Resources also offers addition tax planning and business valuation services, through an affiliated firm. Tax planning is absolutely critical for daily operations of businesses. Having a proper tax strategy can be essential when the business needs to scale, face litigation in course, expand or merge with another entity. Global Resources also offers essential business valuation calculations that lets owners know exactly how much their companies are worth. Business valuation is necessary for tax planning, as well as for recapitalization, succession planning or estate planning, and can often be helpful when seeking capital from lending institutions for expansion.
In 2017, small to medium businesses can benefit from the enhanced services Global Resources provides to entrepreneurs.
About Global Resources:
About Global Resources:

Global Resources LLC is a a full-service business development group and general management consulting firm that provides services to privately held small and medium-size companies in North America. We help companies maintain positive cash flow, control costs and accelerate profitable growth. Generating the best overall ownership return for entrepreneurs is at the core of the Global Resources mission. We create plans of action for companies to meet their goals, produce results and succeed for years to come.
