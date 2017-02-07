Country(s)
Industry News
Blue Horizon International team to attend Clinical Trials Masterclass in New York
NEW YORK - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Brian Mehling, M.D. and Marina Manvelyan, Ph.D., will attend a three-day long Masterclass in Clinical Trials and Medicine Development from February 22 - 24, 2017 in New York, NY.
The Masterclass in Clinical Trials is designed to provide insight into new business opportunities in the field of clinical trials and the development process of new healthcare interventions. The course will provide insight into complex cross-disciplinary integrated health within the process of diffusion of new medical interventions, from pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, surgical interventions to dietary supplements.
Dr. Mehling will attend the course with Marina Manvelyan, PhD., Blue Horizon International's clinical research scientist.
Dr Mehling said, "I am looking forward to the lectures and practical sessions that will cover the key issues to be considered in design, conduct, analysis and reporting, with a focus on major clinical trials which directly influence clinical practice."
The course will be led by Carl Naraynassamy. His clinical research career includes work for Aventis, Kendle Inc and GlaxoWellcome. His professional association work includes the Association of Clinical Research Professionals & the Academy of Pharmaceutical Physicians and Investigators. His academic work includes Hibernia College, Dublin and The London School of Tropical Medicine, London University.
The participants will discover new approaches in drug developing technologies and clinical trial management.
BHI Therapeutic Sciences, LLC currently offers cord blood, bone marrow and adipose stem cell derived treatments at Malacky Hospital in Slovakia and is fully licensed by the Ministry of Health of the Slovak Republic. For more information, please visit www.bhisciences.com.
Contact
Doreen Santora
201-342-7662
dsantora@bluehorizoninternational.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse