Veteran-owned publishing firm Gracefully Global Group Named Top 10 Finalist In National Competition

Gracefully Global can WIN StreetShares Veteran Small Business Grant this Week - Need More Lovers of Award-Winning Children's Books about Women in Uniform To Vote and Share

1 2 3 4 5 Captain Mama's Surprise based on women veteran's military career, bilingual Good Night Captain Mama & Captain Mama's Surprise veteran military bilingual Captain Mama books and patches Graciela Tiscareno-Sato aka Captain Mama & son-photo by Jonathan Pece Graciela Tiscareno-Sato, bilingual keynote speaker

-- Graciela Tiscare​ño-Sato, Air Force veteran, author and founder, announced today that Gracefully Global Group, publisher of the popular Captain Mama children's book series, is currently the third-best vote getter entering the final week of voting in this national grant competition."We were thrilled to make the Top 10 in this contest of veteran-owned businesses, the only educational publisher in the group," said the former captain and aviator. "Veterans by nature are super competitive. We're happy to be competing strongly for one of these three business grants as we enter the final week." (Voting ends Feb 19th.)Fans of children's literature can help Gracefully Global Group WIN a business grant and earn themselves a chance to win books and embroidered patches for 21 children. All who vote for Gracefully Global Group and send an entry as described HERE , will be entered to win a Teacher Pack of these award-winning, bilingual children's books (either the first titleor the second in the series,) plus an author visit via Skype as described here Ms. Tiscareño-Sato is a sought-after keynote speaker (presenting in both Spanish and English); she's currently booking speaking engagements and author visits for Women's History Month in March and also for Hispanic Heritage Month and Veterans Day in the fall. Inquire at (510) 542-9449.