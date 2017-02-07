News By Tag
Mod-Tech Homes to Showcase Innovative Modular Construction at New England Home Show in Seaport
Mod-Tech Homes will showcase the advantages of modular construction as compared to traditional or "stick-built"
Attendees will be introduced to all phases of new construction, whether for a Four Seasons Sunroom or custom designed modular living space for a home, in-law apartment, or second story addition. Attendees will also have the opportunity to view a photo gallery of modular homes and additions that have been constructed throughout the region. Mod-Tech Homes designers will work one on one with interested parties to discuss addition and sunroom opportunities. A free in home follow up can be scheduled.
"We are pleased to have the opportunity to participate in the Home Show and educate consumers on the new and innovative ways that modular construction can add room and value to their homes, from new home construction to in-law apartments and sunrooms. We invite everyone to visit us and learn more about the many advantages of modular residential construction,"
About Mod-Tech Homes LLC
Mod-Tech Homes specializes in new homes on either a raw land or a teardown/rebuild. Their team executes the entire project from feasibility to design, permitting, financing and complete construction. Mod-Tech Homes works with several modular home factories to provide their customers with the largest and most diverse choice of homes Owner Francine Townsend has been building since 1981 and manages day to day operations. A second company, Dream Additions & Sunrooms is also located at 600 Plain Street, Route 139, Marshfield,MA 02050. That company features custom designed modular home addition s as well as their highly regarded Four Seasons sunrooms additions that maximize light and style. For more information please visit their website at http://www.mod-
