Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone to celebrate Valentine's Day by honoring 'Sweetheart Couple'

Senior living community to hold luncheon for residents, family members
 
 
Janet Feathers and Bob Morningstar
Janet Feathers and Bob Morningstar
TYRONE, Pa. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone is a place where "love has no age limit."

    The Valentine's Day luncheon at the senior living community offers proof of that point. Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone will spotlight "Sweetheart Couple" Bob Morningstar and Janet Feathers during the popular event.

    Morningstar, 86, has been a resident at Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone since 2015. Feathers, 78, who is from Entriken, Huntingdon County, regularly visits Bob and will be part of the 11:45 a.m. event on Valentine's Day. The couple frequently may be found sitting in the lobby, holding hands and enjoying each other's company.

    "Bob and Janet have a special bond," said Debra Webb, Activities Coordinator at Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone. "She visits him two to three times a week and he looks forward to her visits. It puts a smile on his face, and you can feel the love in the air between them."

    A native of James Creek, Huntingdon County, Morningstar and his late wife, Bonita, had three children. The family traveled frequently, Webb said, adding that Bob enjoyed hunting foxes and raccoons and relaxed by playing the guitar.

    "We will host our Valentine's Day luncheon and honor our 'Sweetheart Couple' with a toast," Webb said. "Valentine's Day is a special time and the celebration brings couples together, both young and young at heart."

Information: http://www.integracare.com.

Media Contact
Debra Webb, Activities Coordinator
814.686.5970
***@integracare.com
End
Source:IntegraCare
Email:***@integracare.com
Tags:Valentinesday, #SeniorSweethearts, #SeniorLiving
Industry:Health
Location:TYRONE - Pennsylvania - United States
