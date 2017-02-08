Country(s)
AAPPO and TPAAA Dissolve, Memberships Unify as AAPAN
One Call Care Management Executive Spafford Elected to Co-Lead Board
WASHINGTON - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Taking a significant step to strengthen its voice for a new era of advocacy, the American Association of Payers, Administrators and Networks (AAPAN) announced today it has formally integrated the American Association of Preferred Provider Organizations (AAPPO) and the Third Party Administrators Association of America (TPAAA) memberships under the AAPAN brand.
AAPPO and TPAAA board members voted to dissolve their respective organizations earlier this month and will now serve on the AAPAN Board of Directors, which amended its by-laws to reflect the changes and a new organizational structure. The National Association of Specialty Health Organizations, along with its Hearing Network Alliance and Physical Medicine Management Alliance, and the National Association of Vision Care Plans will continue as affiliate organizations under the new structure.
AAPAN provides a platform for unifying payers, administrators and networks supporting group/government health and workers' compensation plans as a collective public policy voice advocating for patient access to appropriate quality health care.
The association also announced that Kent Spafford, senior advisor, Board of Directors, One Call Care Management, Inc. was unanimously elected Co-Chairman of its Board of Directors. He succeeds Mario Vangeli, CIGNA vice president, in the position. Spafford has served on the AAPAN Board Executive Committee since 2012, when the association was founded. He will lead AAPAN with fellow Co-Chairman Tom Byrd, CEO, Group Resources.
"Kent has provided strong leadership as a member of the organization's Executive Committee from the beginning," said AAPAN President and CEO Julian Roberts. "His extensive experience in workers' compensation will be an invaluable asset, especially as the association works to strengthen its advocacy for that component of healthcare coverage."
"AAPAN is successfully representing organizations in the individual group and government health, and workers' comp markets, and bringing together all of those organizations to find areas where we all can work in common cause to make our voice heard," said Spafford. "I am honored to now serve the organization as co-chairman."
About One Call Care Management
One Call is the nation's leading provider of specialized solutions to the workers' compensation industry. Its solutions enable faster, more efficient and more cost-effective claims resolution with a focus on injured workers' needs across the continuum of care. One Call provides reliable, consistent connections to care with expertise in high end diagnostics, physical therapy and transportation services, post-discharge home care and durable medical equipment, dental and doctor specialty services, complex care management, and the language services required for today's multicultural workforce. For more information, visit www.onecallcm.com.
