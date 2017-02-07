 
Baby K'tan, LLC Continues Commitment to Philanthropy

Following in their tradition of philanthropy, Baby K'tan, LLC is donating nearly 150 Baby K'tan Diaper Bags to Twice As Nice Mother & Child, providing much needed parenting essentials to those in need.
 
 
DAVIE, Fla. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Twice As Nice Mother & Child is a 501(c)(3) organization which strives to ensure that every mother and child has his or her most basic needs met. The non-profit provides help and hope to families in crisis by offering gently used items, including children's clothing, children's shoes, maternity wear, baby gear, books, diapers, wipes, infant formula and much more, in addition to providing various other forms of assistance free of charge.

Baby K'tan will be donating new product to the organization in an effort to support their cause. The donation will provide moms in need with the brand's innovative diaper bag which features a built-in wetbag with antimicrobial lining – a much needed compartment for dirty baby items. The pocket keeps in moisture and liquid while preventing the growth of germs and odor causing bacteria.

The generous diaper bag donations will be distributed to expectant mothers and new mothers through the non-profit's partnerships with social service agencies and direct service.

In addition to their commitment to Twice As Nice and other organizations with in-kind donations, Baby K'tan, LLC devotes a percentage of its proceeds to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society – two causes that are near and dear to the founders' hearts. The company also empowers their employees to give back by organizing team volunteer outings 2 to 4 times per year, including their most recent volunteer day at Feeding South Florida this past Wednesday February 8th, 2017. While there, the team helped sort 7,747 lbs. of food which will go towards providing 6,455 meals for individuals in need.

About Baby K'tan

Baby K'tan, LLC (http://www.babyktan.com/info.html) is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the innovatively designed ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com

About Twice As Nice

Twice As Nice Mother & Child is an Illinois based 501(c)(3) organization which was founded by Ann Marie Mathis, currently the executive director. The organization is run entirely by volunteers who solicit, collect and maintain an inventory of gently used items to disperse to those in need.

Learn more about Twice As Nice Mother & Child at www.twiceasnicemc.org or visit their social media pages atwww.facebook.com/twiceasnicemotherandchild.

