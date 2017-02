aclaro softworks inc. Releases New 'Out of the Box' Version of Their Reserves Management Application

Industry leading Reserves management software company to exhibit new software at NAPE Summit February 16 to 17, 2017

-- aclaro softworks inc. is excited to announce the release of a pre-configured version of their industry leading petroLook Reserves platform. The new version of petroLook Reserves is tailored for easy implementation and use by U.S. operators of any size."Now all U.S. operators can benefit from the same Reserves management and reporting functionality developed with, and used by, prominent independents and global super-majors,"says Christoph Faig, CEO of aclaro.Features in this release include:- Reserves compliance in 30 days- Secure, auditable, accurate, timely, and repeatable Reserves management and reporting- EIA-23 and SEC reporting out of the box- Intelligent reconciliation of resource changes- Direct links to project economics tools, like ARIES™- Support for unconventional assetsThis new 'out of the box' release has all the power of petroLook Enterprise Reserves (the new name for the fully customizable version of the application), but is tailored specifically for U.S. oil and gas companies and their reporting needs."All companies, regardless of size and whether they are publicly traded or not, need to manage and report their Reserves consistently and accurately to their shareholders, lenders, and government agencies," says Faig. "petroLook Enterprise Reserves has proven that it can meet the Reserves management and reporting needs of our clients. We are excited to now offer a pre-configured version that will allow any U.S. company to be up and running with petroLook Reserves inside of a month."aclaro will be showcasing their new petroLook Reserves solution at the annual NAPE Summit from February 16 to 17, 2017 in Houston, Texas. To set up an on-site meeting with aclaro at the NAPE Summit, please email Peter Allen at peter.allen@aclaro.com.To learn more about aclaro, please visit booth #3121 at the NAPE Summit, or visit http://www.aclaro.com/ NAPE Heidi Gammuacmedia at aclaro dot com1.403.399.2514aclaro softworks inc. is a software development company that creates enterprise business solutions for the oil and gas industry. Founded by a team of industry professionals, aclaro provides Reserves Management, Portfolio Optimization, Capital Planning, and Budgeting systems. These solutions leverage aclaro's web-based petroLook application that acts as an integration and reporting platform integrating information from multiple data sources, and providing comprehensive and flexible analysis and reporting.aclaro is headquartered in Calgary with offices in Houston and Aberdeen, and has over 50 oil and gas clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Africa, ranging in size from small independent to super-major.