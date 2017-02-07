News By Tag
A. Hardy Usa Introduces New Package For Noces D'or Sublime Cognac
New Packaging Emphasizes The Enclosed Beautiful Glass Bottle's Design
Coincidentally, the country of China is currently celebrating its Year of The Rooster.
Noces D'Or Sublime is an award-winning eaux-de-vie created from forty different 100% Grande Champagne Cognacs that are aged a minimum of 50 years. The cognac is floral with notes of budding lilac, well balanced and exceptionally pure. A lively alcohol onset gives freshness to its subtle taste of candied cherries with slightly woody notes. ARP is $439.00.
According to A. Hardy USA president Mark Levinson, "Noces D'Or Sublime cognac's bold packaging and exceptional flavor distinguishes it from other cognacs in this category. Though quantities are very limited, we are adding it to our distribution network throughout the U.S."
For more information, contact A. Hardy USA, 1400 Touhy Avenue, Suite 120, Des Plaines, IL 60018. Call (847) 298-2358 or view the company's web site at: www.ahardyusa.com (http://www.ahardyusa.com/
