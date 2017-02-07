News By Tag
49th Street Bail Bonds Provides Guide For Online Dating Safety
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Offers Guide To Educate People About Online Dating
A sample of the tips from the guide include:
• Don't rush into a meeting. Take time to get to know the other person.
• Initially, only use the dating site to communicate since the site provides a layer of anonymity
• Always meet in a public spot.
• Inform a friend about the date. Include information such as the full name of date and the location that the date is taking place.
Joe Von Waldner, bail bondsman and owner of 49th Street Bail Bonds, states, "Online dating is another option for people to meet, however, you should still be cautious since you are essentially meeting a total stranger. This online guide provides tips for protecting yourself when meeting a total stranger for a date."
Along with providing tips, the online guide touches upon crimes that have been committed against people by dates they met online. Various crimes such as fraud, blackmail, and stalking have occurred. Von Waldner adds, "People often get caught up in the newness of romance and forget to use common sense or trust their instincts. If something about a date feels off, then leave. Better to make your excuses then to end up in a compromising situation."
This Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency can provide bond for people facing numerous charges such as DUI, domestic violence, drug trafficking, and more. To start the bail bond process, please call 727-592-0000. 49th Street Bail Bonds is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. Experienced and knowledgeable bail bondsmen are available to help. They will help a client navigate the ins and outs of the bail bond process along with answering any questions about the criminal justice system.
49th Street Bail Bonds serves all of Clearwater, Florida and the surrounding areas. Clients come from Clearwater as well as Largo, Bay Pines, Tampa Bay, Seminole, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, and Madeira Beach. Bond can be posted via phone or online with a major credit card.
49th Street Bail Bonds is located at 12211 49th Street North, Suite #2, in Clearwater, Florida. This bail bond agency is just south of the Pinellas County Jail. To start the bail bond process, please call 727-592-0000 at any time of the day or night. To learn more about this bail bond agency, please visit online at: http://49thstreetbailbonds.com/
Media Contact
49th Street Bail Bonds
727-592-0000
jk@injail.com
