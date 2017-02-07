Valuation Management Group, Appraisal Management Services in Fifty States

Contact

Patrick McMillen, Chief Operating Officer

Valuation Management Group, LLC

Patrick McMillen, Chief Operating Officer
Valuation Management Group, LLC

-- Valuation Management Group is proud to announce their appraisal management registration in Iowa, the latest state to require licensing of Appraisal Management Companies. The addition of Iowa allows Valuation Management Group to remain one of the few Appraisal Management Companies to offer commercial and residential appraisal management services and appraisal reviews in all fifty states. Only a minimal number of appraisal management companies are truly national.Currently thirty-eight of the fifty states have enacted Appraisal Management Company legislation, and Valuation Management Group will continue to register and be appropriately licensed in all applicable states as the remaining state's Appraisal Management Company Laws are passed.We invite commercial and residential appraisers to contact us to join our appraiser panel.Established in 2006, Valuation Management Group, LLC is a nationwide appraisal management company with headquarters in Atlanta, GA. VMG offers a turnkey approach to the appraisal process from inception to final completion. VMG's primary mission is to institute an environment where true appraiser independence and quality commercial and residential appraisals can be obtained.