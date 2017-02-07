News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Valuation Management Group, Appraisal Management Services in Fifty States
Currently thirty-eight of the fifty states have enacted Appraisal Management Company legislation, and Valuation Management Group will continue to register and be appropriately licensed in all applicable states as the remaining state's Appraisal Management Company Laws are passed.
We invite commercial and residential appraisers to contact us to join our appraiser panel.
About Valuation Management Group: Established in 2006, Valuation Management Group, LLC is a nationwide appraisal management company with headquarters in Atlanta, GA. VMG offers a turnkey approach to the appraisal process from inception to final completion. VMG's primary mission is to institute an environment where true appraiser independence and quality commercial and residential appraisals can be obtained.
www.valuationmanagementgroup.com
Contact
Patrick McMillen, Chief Operating Officer
Valuation Management Group, LLC
***@vmgappraisals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse