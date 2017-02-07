 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Winter Reflection Workshop on Scripture Wisdom and Human Frailty

Two-Part Scripture Reflection Workshop to Be Offered on March 4 and 18.
 
 
MILWAUKEE - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- As Lent begins, it's a great time to prepare for an examination of conscience and a better understanding of human nature. On two Saturdays, March  4 and 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., the School Sisters of St. Francis will sponsor a reflection workshop titled "Scripture Wisdom-Human Frailty" at St. Joseph Center, their campus at 1501 South Layton Blvd., Milwaukee (or 27th St. and Greenfield Ave.).

This workshop will help participants reflect on some of the most frustrating questions faithful people pose: Why does brother kill brother? Why do people find it so hard to get along?

"These questions prompted our ancient ancestors in faith to tell three stories in response:  The Garden of Eden, Cain and Abel, and Babel," said workshop speaker Bea Dorsey, OSF, PhD. "In this two-part series, we will revisit these age-old stories and discover anew the wisdom they offer."

For many years, this scripture scholar was lecturer at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology and continues to offer theological workshops in Alverno College.

Sister Bea will lead participants in a close reading of Old Testament stories, pointing out words that are crucial to grasping contextual meanings and appreciating the profound messages in the text. This popular speaker on scripture blazes trails through the particularity of biblical language for the benefit of grateful participants. This workshop is a perfect counterpart to one's Lenten devotions.

Advance registration is required to ensure there are enough materials for everyone. The series fee is $25. Checks should be written to:  School Sisters of St. Francis, c/o Donna O'Loughlin; 1501 South Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215. Contact:  doloughlin@sssf.org or 414-385-5272.

Ample free parking is available in the School Sisters of St. Francis private lot at 29th Street and Orchard Street. www.sssf.org

Contact
Donna OLoughlin
4143855272
***@sssf.org
Source:
Email:***@sssf.org Email Verified
Email Verified
Click to Share