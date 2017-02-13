News By Tag
Christina Johnson Presents -"Amazing Me, Amazing Life" - Weekend Retreat
"If you choose a life coach, choose one who has been through all aspects of life and experienced the best to the worst. This way the wisdom and insight given will be unprecedented and incomparable. Christina Johnson is the definition of resilience. I can't think of anyone better to help coach others to their God given destiny than this woman," shares Chris "Ludacris" Bridges.
The "Amazing Me, Amazing Life" retreat tour is a live, three-day event designed to help guests transform from the inside out, uplevel their sense of self-confidence and strengthen their belief about what's possible for them through doing the tough work needed surrounded in a loving atmosphere. "Loving yourself is the foundation to having great relationships and key to enjoying a happy life. I am committed to help women feel good about themselves, have peace with past choices, love themselves and most of all have fun," shares Christina. Tickets are now available at https://www.eventbrite.com/
To register for the "Amazing Me, Amazing Life" retreat, visit ChristinaSJohnson.com. Stay connected on social and follow @LifeCoachChristinaJohnson on Instagram for details and hashtag #AmazingLifeRetreat.
Page Updated Last on: Feb 13, 2017