Christina Johnson Presents -"Amazing Me, Amazing Life" - Weekend Retreat

-- Get ready to press reset and step into a secluded escape away from the bustle of city living at the 2nd Annual "Amazing Me, Amazing Life" weekend retreat tour with certified life coach - Christina Johnson. A three day transformational experience, Christina will personally help attendees discover their purpose, amplify their vision, cultivate self-love, self-care and take action on bringing their dreams to fruition in 2017. The multi-market tour will launch in Atlanta, Georgia at a private 5-star ranch estate. The intimate retreat features a fun sleepover-like atmosphere, life talks with guest speakers, mediation and therapy sessions, beauty pamper stations and one-on-one coaching with life coach Christina Johnson. The "'Amazing Me, Amazing Life" retreat Atlanta tour stop takes place April 21-23, 2017."If you choose a life coach, choose one who has been through all aspects of life and experienced the best to the worst. This way the wisdom and insight given will be unprecedented and incomparable. Christina Johnson is the definition of resilience. I can't think of anyone better to help coach others to their God given destiny than this woman," shares Chris "Ludacris" Bridges.The "Amazing Me, Amazing Life" retreat tour is a live, three-day event designed to help guests transform from the inside out, uplevel their sense of self-confidence and strengthen their belief about what's possible for them through doing the tough work needed surrounded in a loving atmosphere. "Loving yourself is the foundation to having great relationships and key to enjoying a happy life. I am committed to help women feel good about themselves, have peace with past choices, love themselves and most of all have fun," shares Christina. Tickets are now available at https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/christina- johnson-presents- a... To register for the "Amazing Me, Amazing Life" retreat, visit ChristinaSJohnson.com. Stay connected on social and follow @LifeCoachChristinaJohnson on Instagram for details and hashtag #AmazingLifeRetreat.