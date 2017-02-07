 
Moneyjojo.com Survey Proves Paid Surveys Are Most Popular Way To Earn Money Online

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- A recent case study by Moneyjojo.com has proved that paid surveys is the most popular ways to earn money online. The results revealed that 85% of the 116 respondents said they earn money online with Surveys. There were a number of other results from the survey carried out on readers of the personal finance blog.

Subscribers of the personal finance blog were surveyed in the period from July – December 2016. There were 116 valid respondents who fully completed the survey.

The owner of the Moneyjojo.com personal finance blog, Joseph Doohan stated the reasons for this survey were; "As a personal finance blog, the reason why this survey was undertaken was to better understand our readers in terms of the employment status, do they earn money online and if they do, how do they do it?"

Mr. Doohan added "Other areas, we wanted to better understand about our readers was their interests and perhaps a suggestion of their purchases in the near future."

One interesting fact was that 42.2% of those who completed the survey, have a full time job, it seems people are not satisfied with their current salaries and feel the need to earn an extra income.

51.7% off respondents are earning money online and the suggestion here is that paid surveys seem to be the easiest means of generating extra cash. Get paid to websites are also a popular means of earning money online according to this study.

According to this case study, data entry is also a popular way to earn money online.

Other results making money online is the motivation as to why people are looking to the Moneyjojo.com website. This suggest that for people are looking to the internet for opportunities to generate and improved income.

The survey found that information on making money online is the main reason why people come on the Moneyjojo.com website, as this is the standout selection in the multiple choice question, as respondents were asked what they would like to learn about.

Results from the survey also revealed that Laptops and Smartphones are the popular choices for likely purchases by visitors to the Moneyjojo.com website.

The respondents suggested that of the choices for a favourable type of new website in 2016/2017, a weekly deals website was suggested as the most popular with an android technology review blog, a close second.

Joseph Doohan stated his opinions of the results including some results "came as a surprise". One of the assumptions that Mr. Doohan had prior to the survey, "was that the majority of visitors to our personal finance blog are unemployed and looking for ways to earn money. While most are unemployed, the gap is smaller than what we thought."

###

About Moneyjojo.com

Moneyjojo.com is a personal finance blog which was started in 2013 offers articles on earning money online and on to build on savings.

If you would like more information about this topic, please email [info@josephdoohan.com].

Full details of the survey findings can be found on the Moneyjojo website at: http://www.moneyjojo.com/blog-and-news/moneyjojo-survey-r...

Joseph Doohan
***@josephdoohan.com
Source:Moneyjojo.com
Email:***@josephdoohan.com Email Verified
