International Tax Attorney Von E. Sanborn Joins Day Pitney, Expanding Firm's Family Office Practice

-- Day Pitney announced today that international tax attorney, Von E. Sanborn, has joined the firm as a partner in the Corporate and Business Law department as a member of its Family Office practice in its New York office. He joins Day Pitney from Withers Bergman LLP.Sanborn's practice includes tax and estate planning, as well as art law advice for affluent American and international families and single- and multi-family offices. He advises clients on structuring inbound and outbound businesses, real estate transactions and investments to minimize their overall U.S. tax burden and provides guidance on U.S. estate planning matters with an emphasis on the use of non-U.S. trusts by multinational families.Sanborn's arrival builds upon the continuing growth of Day Pitney's Family Office practice and reflects the strategic expansion and depth of its U.S. and international tax and planning capabilities. Over the past year, the Family Office practice team has added over a half dozen lawyers at the partner, counsel and associate levels. Sanborn joins this expanded group to advise clients on federal, state and international tax issues related to transactions, real estate investments, income and transfer taxes, and tax practice and procedure. Sanborn's practice is a natural fit with the other recent additions to the group, and further bolsters Day Pitney's full-service capabilities for its private clients."Von's unique experience as an advisor and problem solver strengthens our Firm's full suite of legal services to family offices, particularly with respect to our international tax and tax planning services," said R. Scott Beach, chair of Day Pitney's Corporate and Business Law department and head of the Firm's Family Office practice. "With Von joining our team, we have greatly added to the depth of the services we provide to our expanding international family office client base, which reflects the strategic expansion of our resources in response to growing client demand, especially for cross-border transactional services."Sanborn has devoted his legal career to representing families of wealth on estate and gift planning techniques and issues relating to all of their asset classes. He has extensive experience advising beneficiaries and fiduciaries of non-U.S. trusts on U.S. tax consequences associated with foreign trust and corporate structures.Sanborn's experience with trusts and estates planning techniques will also be beneficial in collaborating with his colleagues in the firm's Trusts and Estates and Individual Clients department on estate planning transactions and other wealth migration issues, including advising exempt organizations on nonprofit and employment-related tax matters. Day Pitney's prestigious Trusts and Estates and Individual Clients department has over 60 attorneys, making it one of the largest and most sophisticated trusts and estates practices in the United States.Sanborn brings the firm the opportunity to expand another highly specialized area of practice of particular interest to our family office clients – art law. He has extensive experience assisting clients with a variety of complex art insurance issues. Sanborn counsels on the formation of trusts including art assets, the use of Section 1031 exchanges for artwork, issues relating to sales and use tax voluntary disclosures, and issues of a transactional nature when clients are purchasing or selling works of art."Day Pitney's strong reputation as a full-service firm will provide the clients with whom I work a strong platform for all of their legal needs," Sanborn said. "I'm excited to join Day Pitney's team of talented attorneys and I look forward to working with my colleagues across many disciplines to develop and implement sophisticated tax planning, wealth transfer strategies and highly customized structuring of investments for our clients."Sanborn earned his B.A. from Boston University, his J.D. from Albany Law School, Union University, and his LL.M. from Villanova University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in New York, Connecticut and New Hampshire and in the United States Tax Court. He is also a Registered Foreign Lawyer in the UK.