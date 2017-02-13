 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Angel of Help Pastor Joy Aigbe Ministers to Women With Urgent Concerns in Dallas, Texas Revival

Dallas Women Welcome Firebrand Evangelist in 2-day Revival of Holy Ghost Fire
 
 
DALLAS - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Omega Fire Ministries International debuts family restoration firebrand evangelist Pastor Joy Aigbe to Dallas, Texas to minister to the needs of women to reverse the various challenges of the devil in families of the children of God. Aigbe, who is a pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Abuja, Nigeria will be visiting Dallas, Texas on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17, 2017 to minister grace and offer spiritual help to women with urgent desires for deliverance. Throne of Grace, the Dallas branch of the church also recently hosted its founder and president, Apostle Johnson Suleman in an explosion of Holy Ghost power that rocked the entire state of Texas following which many testimonies to God's greatness continue to flow. A new parish of the church was also established following the visit of the president.

Aigbe claims that certain are losses are great, only if you know the true plan of God and wait for it. She is quoted as saying that, "the challenge of mockery brings out the best in you". In other words, when a woman loses certain people or situations, it can be agonizing. However, when you turn to God who is the source of one's ultimate help, He can only reward you with goodness, and the best. She says, "cry no more, woman because human beings can reject you; but God is always ready to turn your shame into joy". She invites everywoman who has marital challenges; married or unmarried, including everyone whose family needs help to bring them to Jesus who has the final say in all the affairs of men. The program tagged 'Woman! My Case Is Urgent' (http://ofmdallastx.us/index.php/programs/urgent-women) will be hosted at the Omega Fire Ministries International, Throne of Grace, 777 South Central Expressway, Suite 2A, Richardson, TX 75080 from 8 PM each day.

The Omega Fire Ministries International operates under the Omega anointing that God handed to Apostle Johnson Suleman to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ by making disciples from all nations, including redeeming them from all manner of oppression, bondages and diseases in order to restore them to salvation through the grace of His atoning blood (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9OJD-nP_iQ). Participants continue to be blessed with miracles and healing, with testimonies from people delivered from physical difficulties and incapacitations; mental and psychological disorders including autism, suicidal tendencies, and various forms of drug dependence; systemic conditions including diabetes and infertility. Many confess relief from social pressures from challenges including court cases, poverty, and immigration documentation

About Omega Fire Ministries International – Dallas, Texas

The City of Fire, Throne of Grace is the gathering of God's children to worship God in the Dallas, Texas branch of the Omega Fire Ministries International. It is located at 777 South Central Expressway, Suite 2A, Richardson, TX 75080. Our assembly is where the uncommon including miracles, healing, and deliverance are made common by the unwavering grace of Jesus Christ who remains our eternal source of help from above in all endeavors. He turns our lives into good ones and our lives sing praises to the glory of His holy name. In less than two years, this branch has already given rise to another parish of the church. Such is the powerful presence of the grace of God among us.

Contact
Pastor Collins Aifuwa
777 South Central Expressway, Richardson, Texas
***@thevangel.com
Source:Omega Fire Ministries International, Dallas, TX
Email:***@thevangel.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Feb 13, 2017
