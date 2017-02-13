News By Tag
Angel of Help Pastor Joy Aigbe Ministers to Women With Urgent Concerns in Dallas, Texas Revival
Dallas Women Welcome Firebrand Evangelist in 2-day Revival of Holy Ghost Fire
Aigbe claims that certain are losses are great, only if you know the true plan of God and wait for it. She is quoted as saying that, "the challenge of mockery brings out the best in you". In other words, when a woman loses certain people or situations, it can be agonizing. However, when you turn to God who is the source of one's ultimate help, He can only reward you with goodness, and the best. She says, "cry no more, woman because human beings can reject you; but God is always ready to turn your shame into joy". She invites everywoman who has marital challenges; married or unmarried, including everyone whose family needs help to bring them to Jesus who has the final say in all the affairs of men.
The Omega Fire Ministries International operates under the Omega anointing that God handed to Apostle Johnson Suleman to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ by making disciples from all nations, including redeeming them from all manner of oppression, bondages and diseases in order to restore them to salvation through the grace of His atoning blood (https://www.youtube.com/
About Omega Fire Ministries International – Dallas, Texas
The City of Fire, Throne of Grace is the gathering of God's children to worship God in the Dallas, Texas branch of the Omega Fire Ministries International. It is located at 777 South Central Expressway, Suite 2A, Richardson, TX 75080. Our assembly is where the uncommon including miracles, healing, and deliverance are made common by the unwavering grace of Jesus Christ who remains our eternal source of help from above in all endeavors. He turns our lives into good ones and our lives sing praises to the glory of His holy name. In less than two years, this branch has already given rise to another parish of the church. Such is the powerful presence of the grace of God among us.
Pastor Collins Aifuwa
777 South Central Expressway, Richardson, Texas
***@thevangel.com
