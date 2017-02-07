News By Tag
Rocca Bar Ristorante Awarded Diners' Choice Award by Customers
REL Hotel's in-house restaurant a foodie favorite on OpenTable
Located on the second floor of the Robert E. Lee Hotel, the recently restored restaurant features high ceilings, comfortable booths, and a dramatic bar with lots of architectural touches. Patrons delight in the extensive bar offerings featuring local beer, creative or classic cocktails, as well as an Italian-inspired wine list. OpenTable customers were particularly impressed by the outdoor seating around the firepits, which makes it the ideal setting for drinks and appetizers before dinner.
As added appeal, many OpenTable and first-time Rocca customers are delighted to discover the amazing views of the sunset over Lexington's Main Street from the veranda. With such a romantic setting, it's no wonder the staff has helped facilitate many engagements and even rehearsal dinners. Rocca's convenient location also makes it a popular dining destination among visitors to the local universities.
About Rocca Bar Ristorante
Managed by Up to Par and opened in the fall 2014, Rocca Bar Ristorante (http://www.roccaristorante.com) is located on the second floor of the Robert E. Lee Hotel. Overlooking Lexington's Main St., the Bar and Lounge have become a local favorite for after-hours cocktails, date night dinners and live music in the warm season. Rocca also offers Happy Hours, a Draft Beer and a Wine Club, along with Chef's Specials, holiday dinners, and is also available for private events. The menu and more information can be found at roccaristorante.com. To book an event, contact them directly at 540-461-8484.
