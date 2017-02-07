News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility CEO Cid Wilson Earns D&I Champion Award
Aligned with the mission of the organization to create inclusive workplaces, communities, and schools, Mr. Wilson directs programs and initiatives aimed at encouraging Fortune 500 companies to include more Hispanics in employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance.
Cid Wilson was named the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility's (HACR) President and Chief Executive Officer in July 2014, bringing more than 20 years of corporate finance and Wall Street equity research experience. He manages a staff of talented and dedicated professionals and works closely with corporate board members, Hispanic organizations, and corporate partners around the country.
In September 2009, former President Barack Obama appointed Wilson to the National Museum of the American Latino Study Commission that proposed to the President and Congress construction of a new Smithsonian Museum on the National Mall in Washington, DC. He was named board chair of the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino in 2012 and continues to lead advocacy efforts aimed at sustaining Congressional support for the museum's completion.
A proud Dominican American, with Bergen County, NJ, roots, his interest in serving the community has been exemplified through board membership with leading minority advocacy groups, including LatinoJustice PRLDEF (formerly the Puerto Rican Legal Defense & Education Fund), the National Council of La Raza (NCLR), and Dominicans on Wall Street. He is the former national president of the Dominican American National Roundtable (DANR), former vice chairman of the board of trustees for Bergen Community College, a former trustee ambassador to the New Jersey Council of County Colleges, a former member of the Association of Community College Trustees' (ACCT) National Board of Directors, and a Gold Life Member of the NAACP.
This evening of honors – co-chaired by Grammy-Award winning music legend Dionne Warwick (2015 Humanitarian Award honoree) and Berkeley College Chair Kevin Luing (2016 Humanitarian Award honoree) and hosted by Miss America 2004 Ericka Dunlap – will recognize five other outstanding diversity and inclusion ambassadors:
► Randall L. Stephenson, Chairman & CEO of AT&T (Humanitarian of the Year), boldly tackles race inside and outside of the workplace.
► RWJBarnabas Health (Healthcare) is the most comprehensive healthcare delivery system in New Jersey with a service area covering five million people. The CEO of RWJBarnabas Health is Barry Ostrowsky.
► Mildred Scott, Middlesex County Sheriff (Law Enforcement), is the first female Sheriff in Middlesex County and the first African-American Sheriff in the state of New Jersey.
► Dr. Pamela Thomas, Principal at OIC of America's, Career and Academic Development Institute (Bridge Builder), is changing the lives of under-credited youth in Camden, NJ, and Philadelphia.
► Nicolas A. Ferroni, Union High School Teacher (Diversity in Education Champion Award), was named one of the most influential teachers in the country.
Proceeds from the Humanitarian Awards dinner will support the American Conference on Diversity's mission to build just and inclusive schools, workplaces, and communities through awareness, education, and advocacy. Our work to fight bias, bigotry, and injustice is needed now more than ever.
By uniting top executives and community leaders committed to this mission, the American Conference on Diversity aims to raise $300,000 to continue to provide diversity and inclusion services, including the signature Lead for Diversity (http://americanconferenceondiversity.org/
Dinner sponsors include: ADP, Verizon, BASF, L'Oréal USA, Investors Bank, New Jersey Resources, NJM Insurance Company, PSEG, Genova Burns, PNC Bank, Prudential Financial, and RWJBarnabas Health.
In addition to networking, dining, and entertainment, this year's fundraiser will include a silent auction and prizes. The annual event will kick off with a stellar cocktail and networking reception at 6 p.m. at the spectacular Pleasantdale Château (757 Eagle Rock Avenue, West Orange, NJ 07052).
Seats are limited! To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or make silent auction item donations, contact Gala Coordinator Barbara Getze at bgetze@aol.com or (800) 626-8097 today. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
About the American Conference on Diversity
The American Conference on Diversity is dedicated to building just and inclusive schools, workplaces, and communities through awareness, education, and advocacy. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1948 as the National Conference of Christians and Jews. Today the programs, services, and initiatives of the American Conference on Diversity are among the most important work focused on creating a more inclusive society. It is the unfinished business of living in a highly diverse nation: educating and empowering our next generation of leaders, enhancing our workplaces, and helping to create inclusive communities. Visit www.AmericanConferenceonDiversity.org to learn more.
Media Contact
Gail Zoppo
732-745-9330
***@americanconferenceondiversity.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse