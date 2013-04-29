 
Industry News





Rachel P. Berland Joins Capes Sokol Litigation Team

 
ST. LOUIS - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The law firm of Capes Sokol is pleased to announce that Rachel P. Berland (http://www.capessokol.com/people/rachel-p-berland/) has joined the Firm as an associate.  Ms. Berland will be practicing in the litigation and appellate areas, focusing on business and toxic tort matters. She previously served as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Patricia Cohen of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Ms. Berland graduated magna cum laude from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2013.  While in law school, Rachel was Lead Editor and Student Commenter (http://law.slu.edu/sites/default/files/Journals/rachel_berland_comment.pdf) for the St. Louis University Journal of Health Law & Policy, Pupil of the Theodore McMillian American Inn of Court, Co-President of the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys (http://www.stlamerican.com/business/slu-law-ymca-partner-on-pipeline-program/article_cb63ccae-a7ab-11e2-b612-001a4bcf887a.html), and Treasurer of the American Constitution Society for Law & Policy (http://molawyersmedia.com/2013/04/29/rachel-berland-leade...). Ms. Berland was one of three students selected for a prestigious year-long clerkship for the Federal Public Defenders Office, Eastern District of Missouri.

About Capes Sokol

Capes Sokol is a St. Louis-based law firm focusing on business, commercial, intellectual property, and product liability litigation; white collar and other criminal defense matters; tax litigation and controversy; trusts & estates; and corporate and real estate matters.
