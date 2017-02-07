 
Wine & Design Brings Artistry to Southern Pines

Award-Winning Paint & Sip Franchise Celebrates Latest North Carolina Location with Week of Fun
 
 
Listed Under

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Wine & Design (http://www.wineanddesign.com/), the leading paint and sip franchise that provides chic, upbeat spaces for memories and masterpieces, announces the opening of its newest location in Southern Pines. To celebrate the opening, Wine & Design is inviting the community to four days of festivities starting Thursday, February 16th to Sunday, February 19th packed with themed parties, discounted classes, giveaways, and other special offers.

After launching her local Wine & Design on wheels program in 2015, Laura Sykes is elated to transition to a brick and mortar shop in the heart of Southern Pines with business partner Alanna Miguel. The duo met while Alanna was an instructor at a neighboring Wine & Design and bonded over the desire to start their own business. Laura, a high school art teacher at Uwharrie Charter Academy, and Alanna, a graphic designer of four years, will further utilize their artistic skills to offer an array of classes for all ages at their new location.

"We decided to transition to a brick and mortar studio to develop a creative place of gathering for friends and families in Southern Pines," said Laura, studio owner. "Art is our passion and we look forward to sharing that and creating lasting memories with locals."

With more than 70 locations across the country, Wine & Design is committed to providing memorable and lasting experiences. Believing that chic, sophisticated experiences shouldn't always come at a high price, Wine & Design is affordable without sacrificing what makes it special.

"We've enjoyed having Laura's on wheels program be a part of our brand for the past two years and we're excited to have Alanna join to the team to launch their new Southern Pines studio," said Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of Wine & Design. "Their passion for art is inspiring and we look forward to their continued success in the community."

Wine & Design's Southern Pines studio is located at 220 W Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387. For more information or to reserve a space for the upcoming grand opening celebration, please call (910) 684-3303, email pinehurst@wineanddesign.com or visit www.wineanddesign.com/southernpines.

The full schedule of the four-day guest appreciation celebration is as follows:

Date:          Thursday, February 16thGuest Appreciation Paint Night

Time:          6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Details:          Complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres. $20 class with one glass of complimentary wine.

*First 10 people free with code SPGOFEB16

Date:          Friday, February 17thBYOF (Bring Your Best Friend) Party

Time:          6:30 p.m. –8:30p.m.

Details:          BOGO Classes. Bring your best friend for a night of fun!

Date:          Saturday, February 18thDate Night Couple Painting

Time:          6:30 p.m. –8:30p.m.

Details:          $35 BOGO class. Paint with your significant other or partner in crime for a coupled painting!

Date:          Sunday, February 19th – Art Buzz Kids Woo-Bug-A-Roo

Time:          1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Details:          $10 class with tons of fun for the kids!

         *First 10 kids free with code SPGOFEB19

###

About Wine & Design

Wine & Design provides "memories and a masterpiece" in just two hours. Painting sessions are led by a local artist who provides step-by-step instructions to first-time painters, aspiring artists, or self-proclaimed pros that result in an individualized work of art. Wine & Design accepts general reservations for nightly painting classes, and we offer programs through our five lines of business: Private Parties offer a creative twist for showers, birthday parties and reunions, just to name a few; Art Buzz Kids programs include children's classes, summer camps and 'Parent and Me' programs; Design On Wheels brings the painting party to your home, office or event venue; Team Building packages merge art, teamwork and fun for your business or organization; and Paint it Forward programs are available each month with a portion of the proceeds going to a local charity. For more information on our programs, or to schedule an event or class, please visit www.wineanddesign.com. Wine & Design is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. and has 70 studios nationwide.

