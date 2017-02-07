 
Convenience of Secured Signing gives Yes Finance the Competitive Edge

Digital signatures from Secured Signing are a key tool for Yes Finance to efficiently and reliably service a national customer base, providing the convenience and speed that places them ahead of their competition.
 
 
ALBANY, New Zealand - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- At 20 years young, Yes Finance continue to innovate, embedding Secured Signing's online digital signature (http://www.securedsigning.com/) capabilities into their loan management system to enable their customers to sign loan documents with a few clicks on their smartphone from the work site or the store. The solution is quicker and easier for staff and removes the execution errors inherent in asking customers to sign paper.

"Secured Signing is a huge step up in our ability to effectively and efficiently transact business wherever the customer happens to be." observes Peter Steel, Managing Director of Yes Finance. "With people leading such busy lives and the variability of working hours in the modern world, online signing allows a husband and wife to quickly and easily execute the loan document at different locations without needing to find time to come into our office."

In a market with a much broader base of competitors, convenience is a key differentiator. Asking a small business operator to come into an office to sign loan documents (http://www.securedsigning.com/products/connectors) is worth thousands of dollars in lost productivity and is not convenient. Asking your customer to print documents sent by email, sign and post the signed documents back, is not convenient. With Secured Signing, an earthmoving owner operator can sign loan documents for new equipment on their phone with a few clicks without leaving site. An owner driver can finalise the finance for a new truck at a rest stop on the drive home from picking up the new vehicle. A couple can be looking at a new couch in store and have the finance to pay for it before leaving the store.

If you are working with the right solution for signing online, it will deliver convenience and reduced risk. "Every person who signs with Secured Signing uses a personal, PKI based digital signature", says Mike Eyal, Managing Director of Secured Signing. "Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology has been proven to be the only technology available today that ensures non-forgeable signatures. In addition, we can include online identity verification (http://www.securedsigning.com/) into the signing process to marry convenience and speed of transaction with an improved confidence you know your customer."

The Yes Finance solution makes extensive use of the Secured Signing API, embedding e-signature capabilities into the loan management system their staff are already familiar with. "What we aimed to achieve with Secured Signing is quite sophisticated and our demands of the API were high reflecting the diverse nature of our business. Working with Mike and his team is a great marriage and they delivered what we needed.  It's an ongoing process with some exciting new capabilities we are looking forward to in coming months." said Mr Steel

About Yes Finance

Yes Finance have been in business for coming up to 20 years, making them one of the oldest privately owned finance companies in New Zealand.  They are an alternative to the rigid approach of the banks, providing customer focussed solutions for commercial and personal finance. They are based in Auckland and operate nationally.

To learn more about Yes Finance, visit www.yesfinance.co.nz

About Secured Signing

Secured Signing provides a comprehensive and secure SaaS digital signature service that delivers a full range of form completion and eSigning capabilities combining advanced personalised X509 PKI Digital Signature technology with easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy, compliant solutions. Secured Signing enables its users to utilise smartphones, PCs, any tablet device and any browser, to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime. The solution streamlines business processes, cuts back on expenses, expedites delivery cycles, improves staff efficiency and enhances customer service in a green environment.

To learn more about Secured Signing, visit www.securedsigning.com

