Water: Planning for Today and Tomorrow
The event at the German Center for Research and Innovation (GCRI) in New York will address why managing water resources has become more important than ever.
This panel will present two urban planning solutions – the Emscher landscape conversion project and Living Breakwaters in Staten Island, NY – that have been implemented both in the US and in the Ruhr area in Germany. Experts will introduce different approaches to ecological design and discuss the role of water at the interface of urban and rural territories.
Dr. Uli Paetzel,President and Chief Executive Officer, Emschergenossenschaft
Pippa Brashear, Director of Planning and Resilience, SCAPE/Landscape Architecture PLLC
Nicholas Johnston, Vice President, Global eDiscovery, Forensic Technology & Information Security / Cybersecurity Services, Duff & Phelps
Prof. Catherine Seavitt Nordenson (Moderator), Associate Professor, Spitzer School of Architecture, The City College of New York
The event will take place on Thursday, February 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the German Center for Research and Innovation (871 United Nations Plaza, First Avenue, between 48th & 49th Streets).
The German Center for Research and Innovation (http://www.germaninnovation.org)provides information and support for the realization of cooperative and collaborative projects between North America and Germany. With the goal of enhancing communication on the critical challenges of the 21st century, GCRI hosts a wide range of events from lectures and exhibitions to workshops and science dinners. Opened in February 2010, GCRI was created as a cornerstone of the German government's initiative to internationalize science and research and is one of five centers worldwide.
Contact:
Edwin Linderkamp |German Center for Research and Innovation
871 United Nations Plaza |New York, NY 10017
(212) 339-8606 X302
press@germaninnovation.org
