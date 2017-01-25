Country(s)
March 11 Book Signing with Minnesota Author Dr. Melissa Nelson at DDR Books in Watertown, South Dakota
Rural Midwest Woman Veterinarian & Farmer Pens Exciting, Action-Packed Novels with Strong Women Heroines
When she is not busy with her work as a veterinarian and beef cattle farmer, Dr. Nelson spends her time crafting young adult (YA) fantasy and suspense thriller novels on her farm tucked away in a quiet corner of the Upper Midwest. Her novels depict strong female protagonists who exhibit extraordinary courage in the face of danger.
The Telling Mirror (Book 1 in a series) is a YA fantasy book set in contemporary rural America in which the heroine is thrust into a futuristic world that contains elements of Icelandic and Scandinavian Viking lore. The book draws upon Dr. Nelson's Scandinavian heritage as well as her connection to the natural environment. Her suspense thriller novel The Slaughterhouse Secrets (coming soon), features exposure of corruption in the American food industry, and draws upon Dr. Nelson's work experience in that industry.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR–Melissa Nelson (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine-DVM)
ABOUT DDR BOOKS–DDR Books is a small retail book company founded by Donus D. Roberts, a retired high school English teacher who is committed to quality books. The bookstore is located at 7th South Maple Street, Watertown, South Dakota 57201, and the phone number is 605-868-3705. Website: (http://www.ddrbooks.com)
