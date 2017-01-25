

March 11 Book Signing with Minnesota Author Dr. Melissa Nelson at DDR Books in Watertown, South Dakota Rural Midwest Woman Veterinarian & Farmer Pens Exciting, Action-Packed Novels with Strong Women Heroines The Telling Mirror - YA book by Melissa G. Nelson MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- DDR Books in Watertown, South Dakota, will host a book signing with Minnesota author Dr. Melissa Nelson on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 3 PM.



When she is not busy with her work as a veterinarian and beef cattle farmer, Dr. Nelson spends her time crafting young adult (YA) fantasy and suspense thriller novels on her farm tucked away in a quiet corner of the Upper Midwest. Her novels depict strong female protagonists who exhibit extraordinary courage in the face of danger.



The Telling Mirror (Book 1 in a series) is a YA fantasy book set in contemporary rural America in which the heroine is thrust into a futuristic world that contains elements of Icelandic and Scandinavian Viking lore. The book draws upon Dr. Nelson's Scandinavian heritage as well as her connection to the natural environment. Her suspense thriller novel The Slaughterhouse Secrets (coming soon), features exposure of corruption in the American food industry, and draws upon Dr. Nelson's work experience in that industry.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR–Melissa Nelson (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine-DVM) , lives in southwestern Minnesota on the farm on which she grew up with nine siblings. Her love of books and writing started at a young age when, after farm chores were done, her favorite pastime was curling up on the sofa with a good book. A graduate of the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Nelson has 18 years experience as a veterinarian both in public and private practice as well as extensive experience and training in meat and milk quality assurance from farm to fork, and more than 30 years experience in food animal production.



ABOUT DDR BOOKS–DDR Books is a small retail book company founded by Donus D. Roberts, a retired high school English teacher who is committed to quality books. The bookstore is located at 7th South Maple Street, Watertown, South Dakota 57201, and the phone number is 605-868-3705. Website: (



FOR MORE INFORMATION– Visit Melissa Nelson's website at



• Book: The Telling Mirror

• Author: Melissa G. Nelson, DVM

• Paperback: 338 pages

• Publisher: Barn Cat Press; Second Edition (January 25, 2017)

• ISBN-10: 0997819111 / ISBN-13: 978-0997819113

• E-Book / 208 pages / ISBN 9 781466981331

• Available at Amazon and select retail stores



Media Contact

Joan Holman

763-703-5911

***@holman.com



Photo:

