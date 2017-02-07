 
Industry News





QuickChess Marks 25th Anniversary at NYC Toy Fair

 
 
QuickChess Board Game w 25 Anniversary Sticker
NEW YORK - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- QuickChess will celebrate its 25th anniversary at New York City's American International Toy Fair at the Javits Center, February 18-21, 2017 at booth # 4211. It is a fun, educational, unique 2-sided board game that teaches competitive chess skills in 10 minutes by breaking down each piece's moves and attacks.

First introduced at the 1992 NY Toy Fair, also at the Javits Center, QuickChess offers players 8-games-in-1 box, with each mini-game showcasing and teaching a different aspect of chess. After learning, flip the board over and play traditional chess. It is highly popular with specialty toy, game and hobby shops.

The award winning game was invented by FDNY Firefighter Joe Miccio, who also spent 10-years as an NYPD police sergeant and instructor in Brooklyn.  The idea for QuickChess came when a friend asked if he could find a better way to simplify and teach her children how to play chess. Firefighter Miccio now teaches children the game in schools and libraries.

Mr. Miccio will greet attendees at the Getta 1 Games booth #4211 on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from Noon - 2pm.  Come have a photo taken with the inventor.

Visit http://www.quickchess.info for details

